‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Got Lucky; Most People Wouldn’t Live That Long Without Bathing

The death, this week, of the man considered the “dirtiest in the world” called attention to the fact that someone can go about 70 years without taking a shower. The Iranian Amou Haji died at the age of 94, ironically, months after being convinced to take the shower.

According to a local official quoted by the IRNA news agency, the man, who was single, avoided showering for fear of “getting sick”.

Fear, however, led him to a life of “vulnerability”, explains Christian Morinaga, medical manager of the emergency room at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

“This habit [não tomar banho] has very serious consequences. It can be said that, really, his quality of life was not good. […] Despite having lived so long, from the state that we see his skin, he lived for a long time in a very vulnerable state. Probably that skin bothered him a lot.”

By not showering for more than two days, we start to accumulate dead skin, excess oil and have an imbalance of the bacteria that live on our skin. This set of factors does not usually have a positive health outcome, adds the doctor.

“When you don’t have this removal [de pele morta], the skin thickens and causes lesions. In this case, you notice that his skin is thickened, this generates lesions, itching… it can precipitate some dermatological diseases such as psoriasis, dermatitis, which in themselves cause a lot of discomfort.”

The greatest risk involves microorganisms that can cause infections capable of entering the body, causing sepsis in more severe cases.

In homeless individuals, for example, it is also difficult to maintain a bathing routine.

“Often, there is some consequence that lead them to seek a health service, and part of the treatment ends up being bathing”, emphasizes Morinaga.

From the photos, it is clear that Amou Haji also did not adopt good hand hygiene, which, the doctor warns, is another risk factor for the development of diseases, as they can be a vehicle for the ingestion of bacteria that cause gastrointestinal problems.

The Iranian case is, of course, an exception. In the doctor’s opinion, few people would be able to survive for so long without having health complications that put their lives at risk – long before they had gone decades without going to the shower.

If not showering is a problem, so is excess. “The ideal frequency does not exist in the medical literature”, recalls Morinaga, but it is understood that it should be something daily or every other day and no more than two baths a day.

“In excess it also eliminates this layer of oil that often serves as protection”, he points out.