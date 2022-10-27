Wyatt Russell Responds to Thunderbolts Return

Officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Thunderbolts will feature several villains and anti-heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many are hoping that Wyatt Russell return as an American Agent.

During an interview with The Digital FixRussell said he has not received any contact for the time being.

“‎No, I’m still waiting. I know they are doing this. I know they are planning this. I have to imagine there’s something in there for me. But yeah, until you get that real real warning, like, ‘Okay, here’s the date we started.’ That’s when you should change your mindset to do that, you know?”

explained.

“Before I get that call, things can change very quickly. You never know.‎”

READ TOO:

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5, with a premiere scheduled for July 26, 2024.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎