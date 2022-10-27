Xbox and Activision: Competing with Apple and Google on mobile is the main objective of the acquisition

Microsoft’s main motivation behind the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is to be able to have a leading role in the mobile gaming market with Xbox and so break the duopoly represented by Apple and Google, according to statements by Phil Spencer in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The head of the Xbox division explained that he sees hardware products as consoles that are still critical to Microsoft’s goals, but that the company also wants to expand into the mobile market. In this sense, the possible entry of the king (Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, etc.) and from the studios of Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty Mobile, Warzone Mobile, Hearthstone, etc.) would allow us to pursue this goal.

“This deal for us is really about having a greater presence on mobile devices“Spencer said. “It is true that today the biggest gaming platform on the planet is a smartphoneand this market is controlled by two companies: Google and Apple.” “We need to break this duopoly of just two stores available on the biggest platforms. We need to find a way to create more engagement and monetization on mobile devices. It is fundamental to our business.”

In the same interview, Spencer revealed that Xbox Game Pass is generating significant profits and revenue for the company. There was also talk of Microsoft’s willingness to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft.

