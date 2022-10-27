Xiaomi launches Book Air 13, one of the thinnest notebooks in the world with Windows – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Xiaomi launched this Thursday (27) its laptop Book Air 1312 mm ultra-thin model equipped with processors 12th Gen Intel. The ultrabook has a touchscreen, measuring 13.3 inches and OLED panel.

Xiaomi Book Air 13 (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

the thickness of 12mm is one of the smallest found on Windows laptops and practically “ties” with the MacBook Air (version with M2 chip). In the announcement, Xiaomi showed that its new product has a full keyboard, a specification that pleases those who do not dispense with the number keys on the right side.

Xiaomi Book Air 13 has two Intel CPU options

The laptop’s hardware configurations weren’t a surprise at launch. When it revealed the presentation date of the Book Air 13, Xiaomi also released the pre-order link for the device at JD, one of the biggest retailers in China. On the store’s website, only the final price was not “leaked” ahead of time.

O Xiaomi Book Air 13 can be equipped with processors Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 12th generation. The CPUs are part of Intel’s U-Series, the best choice for ultra-thin laptops, as they consume less power and allow longer unplugged battery life. Low power consumption is at the heart of ultrabooks, as the segment they serve are professionals who need devices that are easy to carry, lightweight and that don’t give you the headache of looking for an outlet.

About battery, the manufacturer claims that the laptop delivers up to 12 hours of unplugged use. Of course, depending on the conditions of use. The battery has 58.3 Wh and comes with a 65 W adapter.

Returning to the performance part, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of storage — regardless of processor option. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The 13.3-inch OLED screen has a 60 Hz refresh rate. The 2880 x 1800 resolution display has an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The Book Air 13 with Intel Core i5 costs 4,999 Yuan (R$ 3,717.58 in direct conversion). The model with the i7 processor arrives for 5,599 Yuan (R$ 4,163.78 in direct conversion).