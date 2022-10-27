Xiaomi launches smartphone that charges in 9 minutes – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi broke all protocols with the launch of its most complete mid-range smartphone ever, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer. It is the first smartphone in the world to support 210W ultra fast charging. As a result, it manages to fill the 4,300 mAh battery in just 9 minutes.

Under construction, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer has a 6.67″ FHD+ OLED panel with support for 120 Hz, 10-bit and HDR10+ refresh rate. Under the hood, it works with the new Dimensity 1080 chip combined with up to 8GB/256GB of RAM and native storage.

Another great highlight of the device is its powerful main camera. After all, it uses Samsung’s new 200MP ISCOELL HPX sensor capable of recording videos in up to 4K. There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, it has a 16MP front sensor for video calling selfies.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.67″ FHD+ OLED with 120 Hz, 10-bit and HDR10+ refresh rate support

6.67″ FHD+ OLED with 120 Hz, 10-bit and HDR10+ refresh rate support Processor: MediaTek Dimension 1080

MediaTek Dimension 1080 RAM: 8GB

8GB Native Storage: 256GB

256GB Back camera: 200MP + 8MP + 2MP

200MP + 8MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 4300 mAh with support for 210W fast charging

4300 mAh with support for 210W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, on-screen fingerprint reader.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer will be available from October 31 in China with a suggested retail price of CNY 2,400 (about R$ 1,756).