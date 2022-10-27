Youth will not have absolute starter in game against Atltico

photo: Publicity/Youth Vitor Mendes will not be able to play against Atltico

Juventude will have an important absence for the duel against Atltico, this Thursday, at 7:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship. Defender Vitor Mendes, loaned by Galo, will not be able to enter the field due to contractual reasons. He will be replaced by Nogueira.

Vitor Mendes absolute holder of Juventude. He played in seven of the team’s last nine games – he was out once through suspension and once at the coach’s discretion. In the last two matches, the defender played for 90 minutes.

To use Vitor Mendes, Juventude would have to pay a fine to Atltico, something that will not be done. The gacho team is practically relegated and will only escape from the Second Division by a miracle. The Rooster can even nail Ju’s fall to Serie B.

Ju should have two other changes for the match. In midfield, Yuri Lima will replace forward Rafinha, increasing his scoring power. In goal, the tendency is for César to play in place of Pegorari.

Juventude must enter the field with: Csar; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Nogueira and Rodrigo Soares; Iton, Jadson and Yuri Lima; Chico, Capixaba and Isidro Pitta.

See the list of Youth related

goalkeepers: Caesar and Pegorari

Right-backs: Paulo Henrique and Rodrigo Soares

Left-back: Moraes

Defenders: Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Thalisson

steering wheels: Elton, Gabriel Tota, Jadson, Jean Irmer, Par and Yuri

Socks: Bruno Nazrio, Chico, Oscar Ruiz

Attackers: Capixaba, Felipe Pires, Isidro Pitta, Rafinha and Ruan