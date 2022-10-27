“Zendaya is a remarkable filmmaker,” says director

Zendaya consolidates itself more and more as a high-level star. The director Luca Guadagnino (from “Call Me By Your Name”) was deeply impressed with her as they worked together on the yet-to-be-released “Challengers” film.. “Zendaya is a remarkable filmmaker. She is a woman in charge and, at the same time, totally ready to change, to be convinced of something different. She’s super smart.” praised Luca, in an interview with Interview Magazine.

“I really admire Zendaya,” he said.

“Challengers”, the film in which he directed the actress, was filmed in Boston, in the United States, this year. It tells the story of a tennis player named Tashi, who becomes a coach and turns her husband, a mediocre player, into a world champion. The premiere is scheduled for 2023.

For the second time, Zendaya wins the Emmy Awards for best actress

She did it again! Zendaya made history at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States. For the second time, the actress won the category of best actress in a drama series of Emmy Awards; for her performance in the second season of the series “Euphoria“. This way, she becomes the youngest actress to win the award twiceand also the first black woman to win twice in this category!