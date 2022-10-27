Zoë Kravitz, the new Catwoman, pins Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 – Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz is Another celebrity to talk about the fight between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022.

The actress, who plays Catwoman in Batmansnapped Smith after he slapped the comedian.

Zoë posted a photo of her look on the red carpet of the awards and in the caption left the acid comment: “Here is a photo of my dress at the awards, where, apparently, we are assaulting people on stage right now”.

Afterwards, the star posted her second look of the night at the Vanity Fair party: “And here’s a picture of my dress at the after-party, where apparently we’re yelling swear words and assaulting people on stage right now.”





In the comments of the photos, followers were divided. Some agreed with the actress and others defended Will Smith. “Violence doesn’t really lead to anything, no matter how bad Chris Rock’s comment was”, pondered a fan. “You were wrong on that one, Zoë. You mean it’s ok to make fun of someone’s appearance and illness?”, posted an internet user when talking about the phrase said by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife.

“Your dresses were beautiful, but I could have been without this one, right? Did I need to support Chris Rock? Really?”, wrote a follower indignant with the actress’ positioning. “After these captions, she better close the comments because things are going to get ugly for her,” warned another profile.

So far, Zoë has not responded to comments on social media.



