Zoe Saldaña explains why she likes the A-Force scene in Avengers: Endgame so much

Actress Zoe Saldaña, the Gamora of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed in a recent interview a little bit about the backstage of the movie scene. A-Force in Avengers: Endgame.

For those who don’t remember, A”A-Force” is the supergroup of Marvel heroines, which was referenced in Avengers: Endgamein the iconic scene that brought together a group of female characters from the first three phases of the MCU in an incredible action sequence.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saldana commented a little behind the scenes of how the scene was formed, and explained why he likes the scene so much A-Force in Avengers: Endgame.

Check out what the actress said below:

“Obviously we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling it every time the Russos said ‘Action!’” revealed Saldaña. “But what I can remember – and these are the gems of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded – is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes, our makeup, our wigs were. , how cold the set was, how much we didn’t want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and being tough [através disso] It was also very special.”

