Zooey Deschanel From ‘New Girl’ Almost Was An Avengers

There were big plans on Joss Whedon’s part to make Zooey Deschanel one of the stars of “The Avengers” as the character Wasp, but the return of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow shattered this dream to the ground.

Ant-Man and the Wasp have been major pillars of comics for decades, and that includes founding members of the Avengers themselves. In the year 2012, the Marvel Cinematic Universe released its first team film, “The Avengers”, which chose to keep the two characters out, replacing them with Hawkeye and Black Widow.

However, recently, the director of “The Avengers” revealed that there was already the character Wasp within the film, in addition to a member of the founding team and, more than that, he already had an actress chosen specifically for the role, the “New Girl”. ” called Zooey Deschanel.

In one of the excerpts from the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, Whedon explains that he was afraid they wouldn’t have the ability to make Scarlett Johansson return to the Avengers due to scheduling conflicts.

So the director began creating a new screenplay without the actress/character, and instead the focus was much more on Janet Van Dyne’s Vespa, which, according to the director, had been very well written; after all, this was, according to him, the most fun character in the film, being this one of the main themes of the production.

What’s more, the director also revealed that his inspiration for putting on the wings had been Zooey Deschanel and that he was in love with the script. Furthermore, he further stated that he went a little too far with his attempt to make up for the absence of Natasha Romanoff, who is popularly known as Black Widow.

Hawkeye would be being controlled, through his mind, by Loki and acting against the Avengers. So, it turned out to be up to Black Widow to knock some sense into him (literally). However, we do not have any information on which projects were causing the scheduling conflict for Scarlett Johansson; and on her list was only the movie “Hitchcock” being released at the same time as “Avengers”.

So, in all certainty, it could very well have been her role in the “Hitchcock” movie as Janet Leigh that was becoming the one possible responsible for changing the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost completely.

Ultimately, however, we can’t deduce whether Zooey Deschanel’s presence would be better than Black Widow’s, but more than thinking about it, the bigger question is, who did Joss Whedom intend to cast to play Ant-Man?