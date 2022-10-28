10 movies inspired by successful books

HFTV lists 10 film adaptations inspired by great works of suspense and mystery to watch on streaming

We can’t deny that film adaptations of books bring together the best of both worlds, can we? Literature has been a source of inspiration for cinema since the beginning of the seventh art, and the good news is that many — many indeed — of these films are available on streaming. Thinking about that, HFTV lists 10 successful productions that were based on books and will conquer all lovers of suspense and mystery. Check out:

(Giphy)

A LITTLE FAVOR (2018)

Synopsis: Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a young mother who divides her time between raising her child and working as a vlogger. When her best friend Emily (Blake Lively) goes missing, she sets out on a journey to uncover the truth behind what happened.

where to watch: Telecine, YouTube Filmes, Google Play, Apple TV or Prime Video

Book: Amazon

EXEMPLARY GIRL (2014)

Synopsis: Amy Dunne disappears on her wedding anniversary, leaving her husband Nick in trouble. He starts acting wildly, abusing the lies, and becomes the police’s number one suspect. With the support of his twin sister Margo, Nick tries to prove her innocence while also trying to find out what happened to Amy.

where to watch: HBO Max, Star+, Prime Video or Telecine

Book: Amazon

DEATH ON THE NILE (2022)

Synopsis: Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous cruise in Egypt turns into a hunt for a murderer when a famous couple’s honeymoon is interrupted.

where to watch: Star+

Book: Amazon

DARK PLACES (2015)

Synopsis: Libby Day was just seven years old when her mother and two sisters were murdered and her brother Ben was arrested for the crime. Now, twenty-five years later, Libby uncovers shocking evidence that Ben may be innocent – and the real killer is still at large.

where to watch: Prime Video (premium subscription), Globoplay (premium subscription), YouTube Filmes, Apple TV or Google Play

Book: Amazon

THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (2021)

Synopsis: Confined to her home due to agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors – and solving the brutal crime she saw through her window.

where to watch: Netflix

Book: Amazon

MURDER ON THE EASTERN EXPRESS (2017)

Synopsis: A murder takes place on a luxury train. The famous detective Hercule Poirot, who was also on board, must race against time to solve the case.

where to watch: Star+

Book: Amazon

ENOLA HOLMES (2020)

Synopsis: Enola Holmes is only 16 years old, but she will do anything to find her missing mother, including losing her brother Sherlock and helping a young fugitive lord.

where to watch: Netflix

Book: Amazon

RED SPARROW OPERATION (2018)

Synopsis: In this spy thriller, Jennifer Lawrence plays Dominika, a former ballerina forced into Sparrow School, a government program that enlists her in a treacherous spy game.

where to watch: Star+

Book: Amazon

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (2016)

Synopsis: Rachel (Emily Blunt), devastated by her recent divorce, during her daily commute from home to town, lives fantasizing about a seemingly perfect couple, who live in a house that the train passes by every day. But everything changes when she sees something shocking happening there and becomes embroiled in the unsettling mystery that follows.

where to watch: Star+, Prime Video, Globoplay (premium subscription), YouTube Filmes, Google Play or Apple TV

Book: Amazon

THE SPY WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (2011)

Synopsis: Based on the novel by John Le Carré, the story follows a retired secret agent who becomes involved in an espionage game when he tries to discover the identity of a spy within the British secret service during the Cold War.

where to watch: HBO Max or Apple TV

Book: Amazon

READ TOO

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK