10 Tech News to Start Your Day (10/28)

1. Can there be a third round in Election 2022?: Next Sunday (30), Brazilians will cast their vote in the second round for the decision on the presidency of the Republic or for governor, in twelve Brazilian states. But, if you have received any content suggesting the possibility of a third round, know that you probably had access to fake news – the famous “Fake News”. Check out;

two. Elon Musk says he won’t fire 75% of Twitter: Twitter users were able to breathe easy after Elon Musk entered the company’s headquarters yesterday (27) with a sink in hand. After reports pointed out that the billionaire planned to cut 75% of the social network’s employees, the CEO of Tesla, which will close the purchase of the social network this week, said he does not intend to carry out a mass layoff. Understand;

3. Elon Musk Explains Twitter Purchase: ‘It’s Not for Making Money’: Elon Musk finally explained why he’s acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. With the purchase scheduled to be finalized this Friday (28), the billionaire made a publication on the social network giving more details about his desires with the platform. See more;

4. Theo Becker? Zac Efron appears unrecognizable and becomes a meme on the networks: Yesterday afternoon (27) actor Zac Efron appeared unrecognizable in photos on the set of his new film The Iron Claw. The feature will be inspired by the history of the controversial Von Erich family, very famous wrestling professionals in the 1960s. Check it out;

5. Uber will use cell phones as a security camera during rides: Uber announced this Thursday (27) new safety tools for drivers and passengers. Among them, a new tool will enable cell phone cameras as a dash cam to record audio and video of the trips. Initially available in Brazil and the US, the novelty is similar to the launch of the U-Audio function, launched in 2022. Learn more:

6. CoD: Modern Warfare 2: See Neymar and Pogba in the game: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hits stores only this Friday (28), but there is already some information regarding its additional content on the network. One of them concerned the addition of football players as Operators in the multiplayer, and the first two already had images released on the network. Look;

7. What products are cheaper on Black Friday?: Scheduled to take place on November 25, Black Friday 2022 has already generated great expectations among consumers. A recent survey by Méliuz revealed that 91.3% of respondents intend to go shopping this year and that 97.5% of those who bought in the 2021 edition want to buy again. Check out;

8. God of War: Ragnarok excites in new launch trailer: Easily considered one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, God of War: Ragnarok is finally at hand, bringing the conclusion to the saga of Kratos and Atreus. To celebrate the moment, the Sony and the Santa Monica Studio released a new launch trailer. Don’t miss out;

9. Study claims ‘love hormone’ can help regenerate human heart: According to a new study published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, oxytocin may help stimulate the regeneration of a human heart after suffering a heart attack. The neurohormone is also known as the ‘love hormone’ because it performs functions related to happiness, pleasure and affection. Look;

10. Can dogs really see hauntings?: A dog’s hearing is quite keen, making them able to hear 4 times more than humans. Your vision is also much more developed. But could this be an indication that dogs can detect and see hauntings? Know!

