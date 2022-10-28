11 productions to get to know better the work of Andrea Riseborough, birthday boy of the day

Happy Birthday, Andrea Riseborough! This Thursday (27) the actress is turning 41 years old and certainly has a lot to celebrate – as well as her fans! Best known for playing ‘Detective Muldoon’ in the remake of The Scream (2020), she stands out for her versatile acting, full of personality and charisma.

Born in Newcastle, UK, Andrea Riseborough began her journey into the performing arts world on the theater stage. After her debut on the small and international screens, the artist accumulated several productions in her curriculum, conquering fans around the world while reaching projection within the film industry.

In a celebratory mood, the Jetss Brazil prepared a list of 11 films with the participation of the star for you to get to know this talent better. Check it out at gallery above and enjoy!

