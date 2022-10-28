20 years later, see what the X-Men actors are doing today

X-Men – The Movieproduction launched in 2000, is considered one of the most important films for the great wave of superhero adaptations that we saw form in the following years, a phenomenon that lasts until today.

after the first X-Menthe mutants still won ten more films produced by Fox, which ended up yielding three Wolverine films until a spin-off like The New Mutantsthe last film released during the Fox era.

After all, the studio ended up being bought by Disney, which means that the next X-Men movie will be the long-awaited reboot produced by Marvel Studios, with new actors bringing the beloved mutants to life.

But having already completed 22 years since the release of the first X-Men movie, check out below how the actors of the first movie are today:

Patrick Stewart, Professor Xavier

Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine

Ian McKellen, the Magneto

Halle Berry the Storm

Famke Janssen, Jean Gray

James Marsden the Cyclops

Anna Paquin the Vampire

Rebecca Romijn, the Mystique

Shawn Ashmore, the Iceman

Tyler Mane, Sabretooth

Ray Park the Grox

Bruce Davison, Senator Kelly

You X-Men were the main characters to win hit movies in the 2000s, starting a new era for superheroes. The X-Men universe at the former Fox yielded 13 films, many successes and a significant impact for the genre.

Between them, we had two generations of the most famous team of mutants. As well as derivatives of Deadpoolthe Wolverine trilogy and the last film of that era: The New Mutants. Now, the story will be in the same universe as the Avengers, under the care of Marvel Studios!