4K drone on offer: DJI quadcopter is 32% off on AliExpress

This week, AliExpress is promoting a 32% discount on the DJI Avata drone (link here). The model records videos in 4K – with up to 60 frames per second and a super wide 155° field of view.

According to DJI, the drone delivers an immersive flight experience, intuitive movement control, low-latency transmission, in addition to the benefit of being a compact and agile equipment (even in small spaces).

The drone also has a system of propeller guards, which ensure that the DJI Avatar moves away if it comes into contact with an object, staying aloft so it can continue flying.

Another advantage of the product is that it has an emergency brake button – which allows you to brake the drone in a matter of seconds – and has an application that allows you to simulate a variety of scenarios, to practice using the unmanned aircraft indoors or outdoors. open air.

The video transmission range is up to 10 km, it can reach speed up to 27 meters per second in manual mode, and it can hover in the air for up to 18 minutes.

In the AliExpress offer, DJI Avata can be purchased for prices between BRL 3,445.96 and BRL 7,903.43depending on the items included, such as extra batteries or memory cards.

As it is an imported product, the prices reported here may vary according to the dollar exchange rate. In addition, the drone is sent with free shipping to Brazil, however, it runs the risk of being taxed at the customs of the Federal Revenue.