7 Actresses Who Played Princess Diana | Culture

If there’s one thing in Hollywood that will never run out, it’s a supply of actresses ready to play. Diana , the Princess of Wales. This makes sense, of course. The royal’s blend of beauty, charm and real-life status makes her story ready for role play. However, not all fictional targets are created equal.

The Crown has already given us a portrait, and we’re all looking forward to seeing Elizabeth Debicki’s next Diana in the show’s upcoming fifth season, but while we wait, we’re looking at the Dianas of yore. Without further ado, and in ascending order of magnitude, here are all of Princess Diana’s performances that we’ve found fit to rank – from the not-so-good (sorry, Naomi Watts) to the truly inspired.

7. Naomi Watts in Diana (2013)

There’s a reason this movie has a 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s not the writing. (Okay, maybe it’s also the writing). Naomi Watts does her best, and the physical resemblance is good, but Diana’s inimitable mix of shyness and charisma just isn’t there.

6. Julie Cox in princess in love (1996)

Not only is this film – which attempts to capture the romance between Diana and Captain James Hewitt – terribly boring, but almost no attempt has been made to match Diana’s short blonde hairstyle. How difficult is it to get an accurate wig? And I’m sorry, but Diana wore hoodies and cardigans, not shapeless turtlenecks!

5. Serena Scott Thomas in Diana: Her True Story (1993)

This TV movie, which was adapted from Andrew Morton’s book of the same name, fails in one very specific but important point: Serena Scott Thomas, the actress who plays Diana, just doesn’t look like her. I mean… they’re both blondes, I think?

4. Jeanna del Waal in Diana: A True Musical Story (2021)

Is it fair of me to classify Jeanna del Waal’s performance as intermediate because the idea of ​​a Diana musical fills me with horror? No, but I didn’t tell them to do that either, so come on. Monarchy plus musical theater equates to a big, huge no on my part. Still, I suppose you must admire Jeann adel Waal’s ability to play Diana while she sings.

3. Bonnie Soper in Harry and Meghan: A Royal Love (2018)

Okay, now we’re getting somewhere! The movie itself is nothing to write home about, but at least Bonnie Soper has Diana’s likeness and mannerisms, making this one of the best portrayals of Diana (it’s nonetheless a Lifetime movie, anyway).

2. Emma Corrin in The Crown (2020)

Portraying a young Diana (as in a teenager, as in the age Charles first met her in real life, as in Scary) is no easy feat, but Emma Corrin did it perfectly in the latest season of The Crown. In the space of one season, they’ve managed to transform Diana from a mischievous, overalls-clad student to a struggling, disaffected wife, mother, and princess. Extra points for dancing skills!

1. Kristen Stewart in Spencer (2021)

