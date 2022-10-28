Actress Chloë Moretz asks for the return of the laptop on the networks

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who you may know as the Hit-Girl from the movie Kick-Ass, called for the return of the PSP, Sony’s handheld discontinued in 2014, on social media.

In publication in twitter, Moretz questioned why the Japanese giant did not bring the device to the present times, remembering that playing it was “very fun” in the past. A fan of the actress interacted in the post saying that he could be a “competitor of the Nintendo Switch” and she agreed “100%” therefore.

Why hasn’t playstation brought back the psp ??? That thing was so fun — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) October 27, 2022

Why doesn’t PlayStation bring the PSP back??? This business was so much fun.

It is worth remembering that in April 2021, Sony decided to close the PS Store activities on some home consoles, such as the PSP, PS Vita and PS3. Due to community pressure, Jim Ryan, head of SIE, decided to close only the servers of the first portable.

With that, a list of 35 games on the platform disappeared from the PS Store in July last year. The names included titles from the Armored Core franchise, Gravity Rush Portable, among others.

Images of the new PSP model appear on the networks, but they are fake

In September 2021, alleged images of a new PSP model were posted on Twitter by the youtuber “ZONEofTECH“. Later, he denied the information. Know more!