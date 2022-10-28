Actress complains about the salary she earned in Harry Potter, know how much

the british actress Miriam Margolyesknown for playing Professor Sprout in the films of Harry Potterrevealed how much he earned from making the films and that he was not happy with his salary at the time.

Margolyes appeared in the Harry Potter franchise for the first time in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Her character is not only the Herbology teacher, but also the headmistress of the Hufflepuff House.

She is an expert in the cultivation of magical plants, and thanks to her vast knowledge, even in the second film, she helped create a cure for the paralysis caused by the dreaded Basilisk.

Despite the grandeur of the Harry Potter franchise, which together have grossed more than $7 million at the box office, some actors seem to have not had the financial success they had hoped for for their roles.

In an interview with Metro, Miriam Margolyes admitted that she used to complain about being unhappy with her salary during filming.

“I never won millions from Harry Potter. I think the three of the four main people won, and they deserve it, but my character doesn’t. I was only on two, and I only won £60,000 [aprox. R$ 374.000] for being Professor Sprout, but I’m not mumbling… right now. I grumbled at the time, but at least it made me very famous.”

Margolyes may have complained about the salary she received, but being part of the Harry Potter franchise helped her gain recognition as an actress.

The actress has already won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Age of Innocence. Among other films in which he participated are Like Dogs and Cats, Tomb With A View, The Caveman, The Man Who Invented Christmas and The Legend of Longwood.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will return to Brazilian cinemas

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the debut of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretsa Warner announced that it will re-release the film in Brazilian cinemas. The film returns to theaters on November 26, 2022.

The film is directed by Chris Columbusand is based on the second book in the Harry Potter series by the author J.K. Rowling. The list includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Kenneth Branagh, John Cleese, Richard Harris, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright.

In the plot, a house-elf named Dobby tries to prevent Harry Potter from returning to Hogwarts. Despite the warning, Harry leaves his aunt and uncle’s house and goes to the school of magic and witchcraft.

However, it’s yet another dangerous year at Hogwarts, as some as-yet-unknown being is “petrifying” the school’s students. Harry, Ron and Hermione try to find out what’s going on, and of course, this leads them to learn more about Voldemort’s past.

