After the purchase, Musk fires four top Twitter executives

Billionaire Elon Musk’s First Measure after buying twitter, was to fire the platform’s four top executives: the chief executive, Parag Agrawal; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal; Chief Legal and Policy Affairs Vijaya Gadde; and the firm’s lead attorney, Sean Edgett.

The first two, according to the international press, who were at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, were escorted out. From the initial offer to the finalization of the negotiations, which took about six months, Musk accused Agrawal and Segal of providing “made up” data on the number of fake accounts.

Upon completing the purchase, the billionaire said he was doing it “for the future of civilization.” After announcing the transaction, still on Thursday 27th, musk tried to allay fears among employees that big layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that their previous criticism of the platform’s content moderation rules will not harm the platform or ads.

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hell where anything can be said without consequences,” Musk said in an open letter to advertisers.

Furthermore, the billionaire Tesla and Space X owner said he sees the new acquisition as a foundation for creating a “super app” that would offer everything from money transfers to shopping and rides. “The long-term potential for Twitter, in my opinion, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” Musk told analysts Oct. 19.

Twitter shares ended trading Thursday in New York up 0.3% at $53.86, a slight discount from their price of $54.20 a share.

The purchase of Twitter was closed at US$ 44 billion (R$ 235 billion). Musk even gave up on the deal, claiming that the platform would have omitted data on the real number of fake accounts. Twitter appealed to the courts to make Musk buy or pay the $1 billion fine for the withdrawal. With 24 hours to go before the deadline that Justice had granted him, he chose to buy the platform.