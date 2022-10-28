After trial, Ceará is punished with 6 games behind closed doors, but will not lose points – Play

Ceará was tried and sentenced to six games behind closed doors in competitions organized by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and a fine of R$100,000. The decision of Fifth Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) further determined that O club play 100 kilometers away from Fortaleza-CE.

However, the game against Fluminense, next Monday (31), at 8 pm, will take place at Arena Castelão, also behind closed doors.

The club was punished in articles 211 and 213 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD). Another concern of Alvinegro’s lawyers was about the possible loss of points in the interrupted game against Cuiabá after the start of the fight in the stands. In plenary, the proposal was rejected.

The decision on the article 205 of the CBJDwhich provides for the loss of points for the alvinegro club, was taken after the committee chairman’s vote of minerva, Otacílio Soares de Araújo Neto. He followed the votes of the rapporteur of the case, Vanderson Maçulloit’s from Alessandra Paivawho asked for the acquittal of Ceará.

The other members of the STJD commission, Eduardo Mello and Gustavo Caputo, had their votes lost on the loss of field command to Ceará.

DEFENSE OF CEARÁ

THE Ceará team responded to three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (Articles 211, 213 and 205 §1). The alvinegro was represented by lawyers Anacleto Figueiredo, Gabriel Bedê, Ranieri Mena Barreto and Osvaldo Sestário.

