All about the premiere of ‘Black Panther’

Among the pieces are the humor of “Jokes” and “100% Cacau”, with actress and comedian Cacau Protássio. In addition, there will be the tribute-show “Abba + Bee Gees – meeting”, and, for children, the show “Masha and the Bear”.

The week’s program at the Teatro Oficina do Estudante starts at Tuesday (25th)with the presentation of the show “Jokes”, at 21:30. The show has five comedians in the cast: Léo Ferreira, Luca Mendes, Santiago Mello, Victor Ahmar and Thiago Ventura, who, at the beginning, take turns to individually present their stand-up comedy text, lasting approximately 10 minutes. each.

At the end, they gather on stage for the presentation of the “Quick Jokes”, in which each comedian chooses an anecdote, with a free theme, for three rounds, allowing the comments and jokes of the others, in a relaxed way and with a lot of humor. . The painting is an internet hit and has already surpassed 15 million views. The age rating is 16 years old.

Tickets cost R$40.00 (half-price) and R$80.00 (full price). They can be purchased at the box office of the Theater, which is located on the third floor of Shopping Iguatemi Campinas (Av. Iguatemi, 777, Vila Brandina) and on the website www.ingressodigital.com.

At the Saturday (29th), at 9 pmand not Sunday (30th), at 7 pm, have the show “100% Cocoa”. This is the first stand-up by actress and comedian Cacau Protássio. Cacau talks about several subjects: her childhood and adolescence, her family, the difficulty of dating and her way of being naughty. As she calls herself the “doctor of laughter”, she wears a lab coat on stage to tell the stories of her life with her husband, with samba and about a trip abroad. She remembers Zezé, her famous character from “Avenida Brasil”, Terezinha from “Vai Que Cola”, and Shirley from “Família Paraíso”. Tickets cost R$ 70.00 (half price) and R$ 140.00 (full price).

Show

At Friday (28), at 21:00the attraction is musical with the tribute to the meeting of two of the greatest disco bands of the 1970s and 1980s. The show “Abba + Bee Gees – date” lasts 120 minutes and stands out for its scenographic details, costumes, instruments and reproduction of the vocal techniques of the time. The show has the participation of the bands Abba Majestic and Bee Gees. Together, they sing hits that marked the time, such as “Dancing Queen”, “Mama Mia”, “Chiquitita”, “Waterloo”, “I Have a Dream”, “Night Gever”, “Massachusetts”, “Words”, ” More than a women”, “Alone”, “Stauin alive”, “You Should be dancing”, “Tragedy” and more. Tickets cost R$ 70.00 (half price) and R$ 140.00 (full price). The age rating is free.

Children

For children the attraction play “Masha and the Bear”at the Saturday (29th) and not Sunday (30th), at 4 pm. In the show, the adventures of Masha, the messy girl who always makes trouble, her best friend the bear and several of her friends are told, through songs, lighting effects and colorful scenarios. Tickets cost $40.00 (half price) and R$80.00 (full price).

Service

Iguatemi Campinas Student Workshop Theater

Location: 3rd Floor of Shopping Iguatemi Campinas (Av. Iguatemi, 777, Vila Brandina), in Campinas.

Sales: Theater box offices and on the website www.ingressodigital.com

Information: by phone (19) 3294-3166

October schedule (subject to change)

Day: 25, Tuesday, at 21:30

Jokes – stand up

Tickets: R$ 40.00 (half price) and R$ 80.00 (full price)

Age rating: 16 years old

Day: 28, Friday, at 21:00

“Abba + Bee Gees Show Encounter” – concert

Tickets: R$ 70.00 (half price) and R$ 140.00 (full price)

Age Rating: Free

Days: 29 and 30, Saturday and Sunday, at 4 pm

‘Masha and the Bear’ – children

Tickets: R$ 40.00 (half price) and R$ 80.00 (full price)

Age Rating: Free

Days: 29 and 30, Saturday and Sunday, at 9 pm / 7 pm

Cacau Protásio – “100% Cacao” – stand-up

Tickets: R$ 70.00 (half price) and R$ 140.00 (full price)

Age Rating: Free