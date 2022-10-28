Alonso ‘sends a message’ about penalty in Austin







Load audio player

Fernando Alonso warns that the protest of haha in the US GP against his damaged car represents “a big problem” for the formula 1if its admissibility and its subsequent penalty are maintained.

Alonso received a 30-second penalty after the race in Austin last weekend, when stewards ruled his car was running in unsafe conditions due to damage sustained in his plane crash with Lance Stroll gives Aston Martin – specifically your right rear view mirror moving around before later falling off.

The penalty took the Spaniard from seventh to 15th in the final standings and nullified his excellent recovery run after the crash. This came after Haas filed a protest against Alonso’s and Sergio Perez due to the end plate on the pilot’s right side of the red bull have been damaged in a first-round clash with Valtteri Bottas and then fall.

Haas was particularly upset that no cars were called up, as in similar situations at three other 2022 races, Kevin Magnussen was being forced to stop for repairs after receiving a black and orange flag.

THE alpine then filed a protest against the circumstances that led to an investigation into Alonso’s result and penalty, because Haas filed its protest 24 minutes after the deadline for such action and because the FIA ​​race control officials never showed Alonso the black and orange flag indicating that they felt their car was unsafe.

A hearing with USGP commissioners to determine whether the French manufacturer’s protest is admissible will be held via videoconference later this Thursday at 6pm Mexican local time.

If Alpine’s protest is found admissible, which Alonso is confident enough to claim he is now “optimistic that we will retain seventh place,” a separate hearing will be arranged so that Alpine’s protest can be heard.

Fernando Alonso managed to finish seventh at Austin despite colliding with Lance Stroll. Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

At Thursday’s pre-event press conference at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Alonso explained why he was so confident he would retain his seventh place, before issuing a warning about the future of post-race protests if Haas’ claim is upheld. , as well as what could happen to drivers who race damaged cars in future events.

“First of all, you can’t appeal any time penalty decisions – that’s how the rules are written,” he said. “Which is good, because whatever decision you make, you can’t appeal – I’d love to have that when directing!

“But we protest basically because [o protesto da Haas foi apresentado] out of time and there were a few things – the FIA ​​wasn’t showing me the black and orange flag. They thought the car was safe to continue driving. The car went to the parc fermé, passed all the checks, green lighted the parc fermé, and then the protest came too late.

“So, among all things, I think there’s no doubt that this was not the right decision to make. And if this is the right decision to make, it will open up a big problem for the future of Formula 1.

“I think 50, 60, 70% of cars will have to retire when they have an aerodynamic device that is not properly attached, because the car will not be safe.

“It will also open [que] if 20 minutes late, it’s okay to protest – is it a month late? Is an hour too late? Is 10 years too late? When is it too late? This, I think, we cannot afford. As I said, this is a very important day for our sport.

“I don’t care about seventh, I’m not fighting for the world championship. But if that happens, I think we’re going to open a lot… we don’t want to open that box.”

Alonso, whose 42G impact in the Stroll crash doesn’t appear to have had any ill effects ahead of this weekend’s race, called his Sunday in Austin “a roller coaster of emotions”.

He also insisted he has full confidence in F1’s refereeing – which has come under great focus following the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and several other controversial decisions since – ahead of the hearing on the admissibility of Alpine’s protest.

“[A] FIA has been very transparent with us this year,” explained Alonso. “The new leadership with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, presidente da FIA] I think it’s doing things a little differently than in the past.

“So I fully trust what they will decide. I think there are some very clear things that were done wrong on their side. [em relação às chamadas na corrida que significavam que Alonso não recebeu a bandeira preta e laranja].

“I am very confident that I will be back in P7 in Austin. If I’m not P7 at the end, I’m sure they’ll explain why and we’ll see it clear. So I’m very calm about that.”

VIDEO: Take a virtual tour of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico

Join the Motorsport.com Members Club on YouTube

Do you want to be part of a select group of racing lovers, associated with the largest motorsport communication group in the world? CLICK HERE and check the Motorsport.com Members Club on Youtube. In it, you will have access to unpublished and exclusive materials, special lives, in addition to preference for reading comments during our programs. Don’t miss out, subscribe now!

Motorsport.com podcast debate: who can stop Red Bull and Verstappen in Formula 1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: