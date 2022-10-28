Amazon Announces Warm Up Black Friday With Up To 50% Off

Warm up Black Friday on Amazon will take place from October 31st. The company’s announcement, made this Friday (28), indicates that Consumers will find discounts of up to 50% on books and ebooks, up to 30% off on food and beverage, automotive, beauty and fashion categories and more.
According to Amazon, household items, alcoholic beverages, smart home, personal and home care items, as well as baby products will be discounted by up to 25%. In pet shop, kitchen, garden and pool, tools and construction, discounts should reach up to 20%. Already on toys and games and sports and adventures, discounts can reach up to 15%.
Which products will have discounts?
Amazon also released a preview of products that will have discounts in the period. In electronics, devices such as wireless headphones, monitors, mice and accessories will be on sale. Brands such as Apple, JBL, Logitech, Philips, HyperX and AOC will be part of the discounts.
The company also revealed a preview of categories that will be part of the promotions:
-
Books and ebooks: up to 50% on publishers such as Harper Collins, Planeta, Ciranda Cultura, and 30% coupon on books, in addition to free items;
-
Smart home: up to 25% on lamps from brands such as Positivo and Elgin;
-
Personal and home care: up to 30% on cleaning products, supplements, personal care and baby care, including brands such as OMO, IntegralMedica, Pampers and Finish;
-
Food and drinks: up to 30% in coffee, nuts, condiments and energy drinks from brands such as Red Bull, Baggio, Mãe Terra and Piracanjuba;
-
Alcoholic beverages: up to 25% on gin, vodka, beer and wine from brands such as Tanqueray, Absolut, Singleton and Patagonia;
-
Kitchen: up to 20% on coffee makers, pans, fryers and kitchen utensils from brands such as Tramontina, Mallory and Hamilton Beach;
-
House: up to 25% on vacuum cleaner, mop and pillow from brands such as Flash Limp, WAP, Oikos and Electrolux;
-
Beauty: up to 30% on hair products, perfumes and makeup from brands such as Lolla, Cerave, Isdin and Calvin Klein;
-
video games: offers on consoles, games and accessories from brands such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo;
-
Fashion: up to 30% on footwear, watches, sneakers, underwear, bags, sunglasses from brands such as Havaianas, Hering, Colcci and others;
-
tools and construction: up to 20% on drills and tool sets from brands such as Docol, Intelbras, Bosch and Sparta.