Amazon launches new male voice for Alexa in Brazil

THE alexa was made available to Brazilians in 2019, with the voice of a female virtual assistant who can make jokes, puns and even tell stories. This Thursday (27), the amazon announced a new voice option for consumers in Brazil, with a masculine.

From now on, users can choose between female or male version, however, the two have some important differences. Although the wake words remain the same, such as ‘Echo’, ‘Amazon’ and ‘Alexa’, the male version does not offer some options.

Among the limitations, for now, the male version unable to perform impersonations, tell stories, or sing songs. If you request any of these options, Alexa’s female voice will return only during the requested feature and then return to male voice.

Brazilians can now use the masculine timbre.Source: Unsplash

How to use male voice

To start listening and interacting with the male version of Alexa, just say “Alexa, change your voice”. Okay, now just start talking to the virtual assistant — users with more than one device can choose the voice preference on each device.

“In line with its commitment to continually evolving the experience for Brazilian customers, Amazon announces the availability of a male-toned voice version for Alexa in Brazil. Starting today, customers can choose between the original voice or the new option.