AMAZON LAUNCHES NEWS INVOLVING ALEXA: UNDERSTAND WHAT HAS CHANGED

Now Alexa will have a male voice! Amazon made the announcement and the voice has been available since Thursday (27).

The change does not change any of the wake words, which remain “Echo”, “Amazon”, and “Alexa”.

How do I enable male voice on Alexa?

It’s very simple, just say one of the activation words (Echo, Amazon or Alexa) and ask to “change voice”.

You can change the timbre of your voice if you have more than one Alexa-enabled device, so you can differentiate your devices.

Despite being available now, the male voice still lacks the iconic imitations, stories and original songs that the female Alexa voice has.

New only in Brazil

The male voice is only a novelty in Brazilian territory, because in the United States the function already existed for 1 year. In its American version, the voice is called Ziggy; in the Brazilian version it still has the name of Alexa, but it is not known if the company intends to make a change or not.

About Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, streaming and artificial intelligence. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies, along with Google, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook. It was founded on July 5, 1994 by businessman Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world.

The company started operating in the Brazilian market in 2012, when it only sold Kindle and some e-books. The biggest expansion came in 2017, when electronics sales started here.

What is Alexa?

Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant and launched in November 2014. It helps you perform everyday tasks, such as setting alarms, searching the internet and even controlling your connected home. It is an artificial intelligence that can help you or even talk to you.