Anderson Silva accepts Jake Paul’s bold bet to create UFC syndicate in case of defeat to YouTuber

Spider faces YouTuber on Saturday in boxing match

Anderson Silva will face Jake Paul this Saturday in Phoenix, not just for money or a number on their boxing record. And at a press conference this Saturday, the YouTuber made a daring challenge to the legend of UFC.

Paul said that if Spider wins, he’ll face Anderson in a duel and kickboxing. But if the American gets the better of it, they’ll band together and create a union for UFC fighters.

“If I win, we’ll team up to create a fighters association to help UFC fighters get higher salaries and long-term health plans. You become the president, we unite to help these fighters once and for all. We would need help and I think Anderson is great for that,” Paul said.

“We have an agreement,” Anderson said.

“I definitely have more pressure on my shoulders. The amount of s*** I talk to people, I think the entire MMA community is rooting for me to lose. It’s going to be a tough test, I’m ready for war.” said Paul, who has five wins and no losses on his boxing record, including triumphs over former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva during the boxing match announcement press conference Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I don’t think it affects anything in my legacy, in my journey in the fights, I do my best to give something to the new generation. Jake and I put two great generations together, I don’t believe it affects our legacies”, analyzed Anderson.