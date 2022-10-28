Angelina Jolie visits daughter Zahara on university campus

the proud mom Angelina Jolie does not separate from her children and is completely focused on giving attention to each one of them, and because of that the actress visited her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt this homecoming weekend [festa para os calouros] on the Spelman College campus.

The “Maleficent” star, who has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, was keen to snap photos with local students and eager fans who were lucky enough to see her on campus.

A fan shared a photo with Angelina and Zahara and commented:

“Angelina Jolie casually hanging out with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” he wrote.

When Jolie dropped off Zahara at Spelman College in August, she was asked how she felt about the historic moment she was experiencing as a mother, and she admitted she was very emotional:

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet, so… I hope I can handle it,” he said at the time.

She added that she was “very excited” to be a mother to a Spelman student.

Despite the problems with Jolie and apparently with the children, Brad Pitt also spoke about the entrance of Zahara in college to the magazine “People”.

“She will thrive even more in college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find your own path and pursue your interests. I am very proud. Where does time go? They grow very fast. It brings a tear to the eye,” she commented.

COLLEGE FOR BLACK WOMEN

Angelina Jolie is sending another child to college. after following maddoxin August 2019, to Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, where she is studying biochemistry, now Jolie will accompany her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt17, who was admitted to Spelman College, a historically all-female college of black students located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 47-year-old actress made a point of sharing with her followers on Instagram, the first photo of her daughter with her new colleagues from the liberal arts college.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year (…) A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the emotional actress said in the caption.

On TikTok, a video showing Angelina and Zahara with other family members of the new students went viral on the social network.

