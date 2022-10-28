Anker launches 3-in-1 charger with cube-shaped MagSafe

the accessories manufacturer anker recently launched the 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafewhich has a… cube shape to provide three charging points that allow you to recharge a iPhonea Apple Watch and the case of AirPods [Pro] simultaneously.

Like other chargers with MagSafe, Anker’s new option supports up to 15W of wireless charging for an iPhone — and the manufacturer claims it can charge an Apple Watch Series 7, 8 or Ultra from 0% to 75% in 45 minutes.

Thanks to the support for MagSafe, you can position the iPhone vertically or horizontally and adjust the angle up to 60° to suit your needs. In addition, an LED light on the back indicates when the connected device(s) is charging or not.

When not in use, you can collect the charger parts into a compact cube, measuring 6x6x6 centimeters and weighing 410 grams. It also comes with a 1.5 meter USB-C to USB-C cable and a 30W charger.

The accessory can be purchased for US$150 from the Anker online store or the Apple Store Online.

