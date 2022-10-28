Anne Hathaway Reveals Strangeness About Playing With Jared Leto

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are working together for the first time on WeCrashed, the two stars work with very different acting methods, and according to the actress, this contrast was very curious.

Leto is an actor known for digging deep into characters and only coming out of personality at the end of filming. This immersion involves both physical and mental transformations, and considering that its characters are often controversial, it’s always an intense and sometimes a little unsettling moment. In the production “Suicide Squad” (2016), where he played the iconic villain Joker, the actor even sent dead rats and handgun bullets to his co-stars. Already in “House of Gucci” (2021), he entered the Italian persona so much that he was smelling of arrabbiata sauce, but it is not known if it is true or another delusion of the actor.

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci (Photo: Playback/Films School Reject)

Anne Hathaway, despite experimenting with very different roles, has a more subtle method of acting. The actress who gained fame in “The Princess Diaries” (2001) at the age of nineteen, built a career full of important classics for cinema, such as the musical “Les Miserables”, “Interstellar” and “Alice in Wonderland”. The American actress who has one of the most recognizable faces in cinema has already won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award. Furthermore, she was considered one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood in 2015.

Anne as Amelia Brand in Interstellar (Photo: Playback/Wallpaper Access)

During an appearance on the American talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, Hathaway was asked about the experience of working with artists as intense as Jared Leto. According to her “It’s fun because I’m not the weirdest on set, they’re both bold and so good. When someone is like that, it shakes me up, I can be shy sometimes when I don’t know such talented people well yet.” showing that he finds this difference amusing, but a little tense.

The fact is that the two actors work very well with their differences, and considering the level of experience, these exchanges only add to each other’s references. Even along different lines, Jared and Anne seem very connected.

The miniseries, which tells the story of the company WeWork, was produced by Apple TV and is now available on the platform.

Featured photo: Anne and Jared in WeCrashed (Photo: Playback/PRO Gids)