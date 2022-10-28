Anthony Mackie Says Sebastian Stan “Won’t Get Rid of Him”

If Sebastian Stan thinks he’s going to take Anthony Mackie’s vacation that easy, he might as well go triage the “rain horse“, according to the new interpreter of Captain America.

talking to the distractify, Mackie reacted to the interview Stan to The Hollywood Reportrwhere the interpreter winter soldier said he felt free of it.

According to the actor, it is inevitable that the fates of the two characters will cross again in the MCU, and Stan will never get rid of it.

“He will never be free of me! Sebastian and I work very well together. We had a lot of fun together. We’re old enough to know we can’t get in trouble anymore. So, you know, I think it’s inevitable that at some point, we’re going to cross paths in the universe again.” – Said Mackie.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will bring Anthony Mackie as a protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.