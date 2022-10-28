Apple Launches Public Betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With New “Freeform” App and More

Apple launched this Thursday (27) the first iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta, such that will be the next routine updates of the iPhone and iPad operating systems. Following the launch of the developer beta, users registered in Big Tech’s public testing program can finally download the software.
Given that these are just routine updates, there is little news for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. The highlight is the new “Freeform” application, which consists of a collaborative space where iPhone, iPad and Mac users can enter documents and images, write, draw and share ideas in real time.
For Apple’s family of tablets, iPadOS 16.2 supports external displays for multitasking. With this addition, the Stage Manager will be able to open up to eight applications simultaneously on different displays. This function will only be available on models equipped with Apple M1 and M2 processors.
There is also a change in the architecture of the “Home” app, which serves as a hub for controlling smart home devices. Starting with iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, your speed and stability improvements can be seen when using your iPhone or iPad to manage your smart devices — this requires a HomePod with software version 16.2.