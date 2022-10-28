Apple Launches Public Betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With New “Freeform” App and More

Apple launched this Thursday (27) the first iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta, such that will be the next routine updates of the iPhone and iPad operating systems. Following the launch of the developer beta, users registered in Big Tech’s public testing program can finally download the software.

Given that these are just routine updates, there is little news for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. The highlight is the new “Freeform” application, which consists of a collaborative space where iPhone, iPad and Mac users can enter documents and images, write, draw and share ideas in real time.