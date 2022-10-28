Apple says iPhones will have USB-C input, same used on Androids

Anyone who uses iPhone knows that if the battery runs out, it is necessary to find someone who has a charger compatible with the brand. This will finally end in the near future.

Apple has confirmed that future iPhones will feature the USB-C port, the same one used on most Android phones. The information was given by Greg Joswiak, vice president of marketing at the company, during an interview given on Tuesday (25) at the Tech Live event, of the North American newspaper Wall Street Journal.

Asked whether Apple would comply with the European Union’s new recommendations to adhere to a charger input standard, the executive replied: “Obviously, we have to follow them; we have no choice.”

Until then, Apple relies on a proprietary charging port called Lightning. While in the Android world, for a few years now, all phones use the USB-C standard.

Despite claiming that Apple will have iPhones with a USB-C port, Joswiak did not say when the first iPhone launched with this standard will be. Rumors point out that Apple has been testing and may launch next year.

It doesn’t hurt to remember that models of iPad, Apple’s tablet, already have the USB-C input for a few years.

USB-C input for Android phones; in the future, Apple should adhere to this type of port Image: Rodrigo Lara/Tilt

According to European Union determinations, cell phone manufacturers have until autumn 2024 (between September and December) to comply with the standardization. For laptops, the block defined that from 2026 all must have the USB-C standard.

The legislation was designed to try to reduce the production of electronic waste. So having a single charger pattern would mean that people wouldn’t need to buy new chargers every time they buy a new device.

In Brazil, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) started to study the standardization of the USB-C port for all cell phones. However, the European Union’s decision anticipated the discussion and, over time, should help standardize electronics around the world.

Apple Will Adopt, But Not Very Happy

In the interview at the event, Joswiak, who was also accompanied by Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said Apple is not happy with the European decision.

Historically, the company has always had its own standards. The executive says the company would rather rely on its engineers than on hardware technologies suggested by lawmakers.

Another argument given by Joswiak is that adapters (he refers to chargers that are plugged into the socket) somehow already resolve the issue of standardization. Much of it is already standard USB-C. So just someone has a cable with a Lightning end and a USB-C end, and plug it into an adapter.