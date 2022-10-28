Apps that guarantee to pay users to HAVE FUN; list brings together the best!

Nowadays, many apps guarantee to pay users to have fun. On these platforms, subscribers earn money by listening to music, playing games, watching videos and doing other easy and dynamic tasks. In this way, the public wants to know: what are the best apps to make money having fun in 2022? Subscribers should beware, as many apps that claim to pay users to have fun fail to deliver on their cashout promises.

For those who want to profit on the internet in 2022, first of all, be careful! Many micro-tasking apps hide pyramid schemes and other cyber scams. Therefore, it is worth escaping from platforms that require any type of “investment” from users. In addition, it is important to be suspicious of the promises of youtubers and digital influencers. With that in mind, here are 7 apps to make money having fun on the web.

Apps that promise to pay users to have fun – Givvy Radios

Have you ever thought about making money listening to music? This is the premise of the Givvy Radios app, available on the Play Store. The app only works on phones with the Android operating system. Givvy, for those who don’t remember, is responsible for some of the most popular to-do apps on the internet.

To earn money on Givvy Radios, there is no secret: users only need to tune in to the platform’s radio stations. For every minute spent in the app, subscribers receive a set amount of points, which eventually can be converted into dollar payments.

If you want to sign up for Givvy Radios and start earning money on the platform, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.givvyradios and download the app.

Mobile Mode

Also available on the Play Store, the Mode Mobile app already has more than 10 million active users – which proves its great popularity and the transparency of payments. The platform stands out for offering users several possibilities to earn money.

In addition to paying users to have fun (with videos, games and music), the app offers rewards for completing surveys and sharing the referral link. Payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. The minimum withdrawal amount is 5 dollars (about R$ 25).

To sign up for Mode Mobile and start earning money in the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.current.android.

Grpize – Earn money playing games

If you want to earn money playing fun digital games, the Gprize app is a great alternative. At the time of registration, subscribers can check a huge list of games on the platform. From there, just choose your preferred game, download it and start playing.

The objective of the subscribers is to guarantee good scores in the chosen game and return victorious to the initial platform. Then, just accumulate the minimum withdrawal amount and request payments. As Gprize is an international platform, payments take place in dollars and gift cards from online stores.

To download Gprize and start earning money on the site, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gprize.make.money.game.real.rewards.

Win Money and Prizes

As you can already see, most of the apps that promise to pay users to have fun are only available for Android. Now, if you want to make money from Apple devices, Win Money and Prizes is a great option.

A success on the App Store, Win Money and Prizes has millions of active users. In the app, users earn money by playing games. There are games of the most diverse types, between Adventure, Arcade, Puzzle, Shooting, Roulette, Quiz and much more. Once again, the app pays in dollars, via PayPal.

To download Win Money and Prizes on iPhone, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app-bundle/win-money-and-prizes-games/id1555416548.

Apps that claim to pay users had fun – Bubble Legend

Cute, colorful and extremely fun, Bubble Legend is a great alternative for those who want to earn money while having fun. Available on the Play Store, the app already has more than 5 million active users – and seems to have won the hearts of the Brazilian public.

Bubble Legend game is a simple matching game. The players’ objective is to place bubbles of the same color next to each other and pop them. The popping happens when 3 identical bubbles come together, and the game only ends when all the bubbles are popped. (or when the possibilities of combination are extinguished).

To download Bubble Legend and start earning money with the game, just access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.and.bubblelegend.freematch.

Patience Earn Money

With the Earn Money Solitaire app, users guarantee payments when playing the classic card game. In addition to playing Solitaire, subscribers can also access other card games. In any case, the process of generating earnings is the same for all alternatives.

Users accumulate points (tickets) by guaranteeing good scores in the game. Eventually, it is possible to convert these tickets into actual payments. As the application is international, withdrawals are made in dollars. It is possible to withdraw on PayPal from 5 dollars (approximately R$ 25).

To download the Solitaire Earn Money app and start profiting from the app, just access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.winrgames.solitaire.

Apps that promise to pay users to have fun – Givvy Videos

As its name implies, Givvy Videos is an application by Givvy. The company is famous for creating apps like Givvy Radios, Givvy Offers, and Givvy Prizes. Available on the Play Store, the video app is one of the company’s most popular, with around 1 million active users.

To earn money, there is no secret: users must watch the platform’s videos. In this sense, the income generation model is very similar to that of TikTok and Kwai. According to the time spent in the app, subscribers receive payments in dollars, always via PayPal. The minimum withdrawal amount from Givvy Videos is 1 dollar (about R$ 5).

To download Givvy Videos and start earning money having fun in the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.givvyvideos.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.