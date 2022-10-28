as a Brazilian he was disputed by 5 giants at the same time

Brazilian winger belongs to Manchester City, but is on loan at Girona

The only Brazilian finalist last season for the “Golden Boy” award, given to the best under-21 player in European football, Yan Couto is on loan at Gironawhich faces the Real Madrid this Sunday (30), at 12:15 pm (Brasília time). The match, valid for LaLiga, will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

player of Manchester Citythe Brazilian spent the last season on loan to Braga, from Portugal, in which he was an absolute and outstanding titleholder. He played 42 games – scored one goal and provided four assists – for the team that finished fourth in the Portuguese and reached the quarterfinals in Europa League.

In the middle of this year, he returned to Pep Guardiola’s team for a series of physical tests and could even have stayed in England. However, he would have to wait for an opportunity in a star-studded cast.

“He had two options: stay at City with chances to play a few minutes or have the chance to play at Girona, which is in LaLiga, and have more chances. Together with City’s management and coaching staff, we opted for Girona to continue development,” said Marcelo Robalinho, Yan’s agent, to ESPN.com.br.

“Several big clubs in France, Germany and Portugal made inquiries and wanted to sign him. But City didn’t want him to leave the Group. Guardiola spoke to him in pre-season and is monitoring Yan’s development,” said Marcelo.

In the current season, he has participated in 9 games so far for Girona.

coveted by giants

Formed at Coritiba’s base, Couto was coveted by five European giants after standing out for Brazil in the under-17 World Cup title in 2019.

“Yan did very well at the World Cup and some clubs got ahead and started the negotiation phase. I went to Europe and had meetings with Real Madrid, barcelona, Bayern Munchen and tottenham. With Manchester City I had previous conversations”, said Marcelo earlier this year.

According to the businessman, the fate of Yan, who had not yet made his professional debut at Coritiba, was almost sealed for Catalonia.

“Barcelona accelerated a lot and even exchanged a draft contract with Coritiba, but City had a group attitude. That was not interesting for Yan. calling and saying that he has a very good path. I don’t want him to go to the other clubs in the group, our contract is with Manchester City'”, he said.

“The deal with Barça continued, but Guardiola and the coaching staff were OK, and City changed the proposal. Then everything changed. For Yan it made more sense and he opted for City.”

Hired for 6 million euros that can reach 12 million euros for goals, the side left Brazil with just two games for the professional team of Coritiba.

“Guardiola welcomed me and was happy to have chosen City. They knew about the interest of other clubs. He said that I am a great promise and to work because soon I would be training with him and it was a great choice. He wished me all the luck in the world and said that my English had to be better than Gabriel Jesus’ when he arrived. He was by our side and was very funny. It was a quick conversation after training”, Yan told ESPN.com.br.

Guardiola talks to Yan Couto Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Because of COVID, he was unable to do pre-season with the English club and was loaned to Girona, which is also managed by City Group. Starter in the team that almost got access to LaLiga, the young man returned to City for the pre-season.

“It was a very good experience to be able to train at that level and meet our teammates. We were very well received by everyone and he is a player seen at City. Yan commented a lot on the speed of the game because the ball comes round and the guys know how to play. It’s another quality of training”, said Marcelo Robalinho.

The agent said that Yan heard in the middle of last year from Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff that, being young, it was better to leave in order to play and gain more experience in European football. With several offers, the Brazilian went to Braga, from Portugal, for the greater ease in adapting and for playing in the Europa League.

