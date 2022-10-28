Ashley Eckstein Met Rosario Dawson: “Incredible”

During your participation in the podcast of Entertainment Weekly, Ashley Ecksteinvoice actress for Ahsoka in the franchise’s animations Star Warsrevealed to have known Rosario Dawsonwho plays the character in live-action.

“She’s just adorable. We got along really well together, which I already knew was going to happen. I’ve waited a long time to meet her.”

“I was very excited. It was an incredible moment”said the actress, who voices the character in Star Wars animations.

The actress denied that she will have a participation in the series of Ahsoka. According to her, it was simply an ordinary visit to the set.

“I don’t want to start a rumor. It was just a visit to the set. I didn’t record any kind of cameos.”

Ahsoka premieres sometime in 2023 on Disney+ and must pass five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey, 10 Cloverfield Street), Ray Stevenson (Punisher: Warzone) and Ivanna Sakhno (Let It Snow) are also confirmed in the series’ cast.

Recently, the actor Eman Esfandi confirmed in the coveted role of Ezra Bridger in live action.

For those unfamiliar, the introduction of Ezra happened in Star Wars Rebels, where Taylor Gray lent her voice to the character. In recent months, it was speculated that Mena Massoud (Aladdin) had been cast in the role, but apparently he was passed over.