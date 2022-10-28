At 40, Jorge Henrique leads team of boys seeking access in MG

Champion of Libertadores and Club World Cup for Corinthians, in 2012, owner of a curriculum full of achievements also in other traditional clubs in the country, Jorge Henrique has nothing more to prove in football. With a very successful career, the 40-year-old striker took on an unusual challenge: leading a team of boys in the Second Division of the Campeonato Mineiro, which is equivalent to the Terceirona, for a club founded in June 2022.

“Playing football is what I love to do, regardless of the division. I never leave home for a walk, it’s always been to conquer and I’ve always conquered wherever I’ve been. The motivation comes from myself, because I always really want to, regardless of age, of the situation and the division. I always want to conquer and make history. This is fundamental for me”, he said in an exclusive interview with UOL Esporte.

Jorge Henrique not only accepted to face the challenge but is one draw away from gaining access to Module II of Mineiro. Wearing the number 10 shirt of North Esporte, from Montes Claros, a city located in the North of the State and more than 400 kilometers away from Belo Horizonte, Jorge Henrique is the main name of the competition that is for under-23 players, with each team can register up to five athletes above the age limit.

North Esporte is in the semifinal of the tournament and will face Valério, tomorrow (29), at 3 pm, at the José Maria Melo stadium, in Montes Claros. As the first leg drew goalless, in Itabira, the club founded just over four months ago plays for a new equality to advance and gain access, as they had a better campaign in the first phase of the competition.

“What I want is a title. The player who is going to compete in a championship and who doesn’t aim for the title, becomes just one more in the competition. Regardless of having won several championships, I have the motivation that the next one will always be the most important. in my head, in my daily life. I want to make history here, despite the short time with the club. When I leave, I want to leave my name marked in the history of North Esporte. My next objective is to gain access and then, if God willing, seek the title.”

Voted the most annoying player in Brazilian football in the 2012 season, according to the UOL Searchmade among Serie A players, Jorge Henrique remembers the ‘unusual title’, which he received as a compliment from opponents at the time of Corinthians.

“I was annoying because I scored a lot, came back a lot and didn’t give the opponent space. I also provoked. Now the speed is not the same. The endurance and football are still the same, but speed no longer. I let the opponent play good football. It was right that I received complaints from opposing sides: ‘Gee, you’re very annoying. Attack and score all the time’, I was always told. But that’s it, a coach asked to play a role and I fulfilled it”, commented the veteran striker, who also accumulates passages by Náutico, Athletico-PR, Ceará, Botafogo, Internacional and Vasco, among others.

Jorge Henrique and Tite at Corinthians, in 2011 Image: Rodrigo Coca

But ten years later, the scenario is completely different. In a tournament made for players under 23, Jorge Henrique is playing alongside athletes who were children when he conquered America and the World. The same goes for opponents. So much so that on the field, the players of the teams that face North Esporte reveal admiration and idolatry.

“I receive a lot of affection, it’s recognition of the work, of my career. They respect me a lot on the field, as I also respect the boys. They know that, I never lacked respect for any athlete. On the field, receiving the affection of the opponent is very gratifying and I’m very happy”, he commented.

In addition to wearing the number 10 shirt and carrying the captain’s armband, Jorge Henrique is also North Esporte’s top scorer in the Second Division of Minas Gerais. With four goals, he shares the runner-up spot in the competition with some other athletes. First place is Everton, from the already eliminated América by Teófilo Otoni, with seven goals. With one more game to play and the possibility of playing another two, if North advances to the final, Jorge Henrique does not hide that he dreams of the first artillery of his career.

“I was watching here that I’m close, but he doesn’t play anymore. In no club I was the top scorer, because I had great athletes in front of me, like Ronaldo Fenômeno, Guerrero, Liedson and so many others. top scorers, the guys scored a lot of goals. Here I have that opportunity. Going to the final I have more games ahead of me and I have a chance to fight for the top scorers.”

Other excerpts from Jorge Henrique’s interview:

Under-23 competition

“I’m very happy, for the affection they have with me, for the respect in the day to day. This is very cool. I understand the regulation, it’s to give opportunity to the boys, even to the boys of the city. I think this regulation is cool. , for the opportunity the boys have.”

championship level

“It is a highly disputed competition, clubs have little investment, but they manage to assemble great teams. I can guarantee that they have many quality athletes, but the club’s investment is not always enough for them to be able to yield the most. But it is a competition that It’s pretty balanced.”

Ronaldo and Jorge Henrique have fun at Corinthians training Image: Ricardo Nogueira/Folhapress

career sequence

“I haven’t talked to the people here yet, but I intend to play another year. Then I’m going to study to get the coach’s license, because I want to continue in football. Next year I’m going to put it into practice, so that at the end of 2023 I I already have the licenses in hand to continue my career as a coach.”

Conversations with Milagres, the coach of North Esporte

“I talk to him on a daily basis, he is a guy who is very smart, who likes and knows football, he has a history in football. We exchange ideas, and I ask a lot about what it’s like to be on the other side (coach) At the same time, he misses being an athlete. He gives me advice, to prepare myself and have a good head. He’s a sensational guy who has been helping us a lot on and off the field. He’s a great coach.”

Ten years of Libertadores and the World Cup

“The World Cup was good, but the most important and outstanding was Libertadores. We won an undefeated championship, a title that the fans wanted so much. To win that way, with Diego Souza coming face to face with Cássio, who made a great save. Libertadores was the most striking for me.”

Does the hex come?

“I’m very confident. The national team found beautiful football and I’m sure Neymar and Vinícius Júnior will shine at this World Cup.”