At the end of the 2nd round, Wilson consolidates victory with 59.2% of the votes, says Pontual Pesquisas

The last survey before the second round points to the favoritism of candidate Wilson Lima (União Brasil). The Pontual Research Institute released its study this Friday, 28.

Wilson Lima has 59.2% of valid votes in Amazonas compared to Eduardo Braga who has 40.8%. The governor wins with a margin of 18.4 percentage points over the senator.

According to the survey, Wilson Lima reached 59.4% of valid votes in Manaus and 59% in the interior. Eduardo Braga, on the other hand, received 40.6% of the valid votes in the capital and 41% in the interior.

presidential poll

Pontual Pesquisas also collected data for the scenario of the second round of the dispute for the Presidency of Brazil. The study points to the victory of Luiz Inácio da Silva (PT) in Amazonas with 51% of valid votes, 63.8% in the countryside and 39.6% in the capital.

Also according to the survey, the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 49% of the valid votes in Amazonas. The president defeats Lula in Manaus with 60.4% of the valid votes, but loses in the countryside with 36.2% of the valid votes.

evolution framework

The Instituto de Pesquisa Pontual also made a picture of the evolution of the candidates in this second round, based on the surveys carried out previously.

For the Government of Amazonas, data from the polls of the 7th, 14th and 21st of October were collected, in addition to the one released this Friday, 28th. Both candidates stabilized with Wilson Lima gaining an advantage ahead of Braga.

As for the presidency, the data used correspond to the study released on the 14th, 21st and this Friday, October 28th. Compared to the last poll, Lula appears to have dropped from 52.2% to 51%. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, rose from 47.8% to 49%.

Record

1,996 people were interviewed between October 25th and 27th in the municipalities of Itacoatiara, Manacapuru, Parintins, Coari, Tefé, Maués, Iranduba, Tabatinga, Manicoré and the capital Manaus.

The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and received the identification number AM-02967/2022. The registration of the responsible statistician, Alice Assis, in CONRE-7 is 9079 and the company’s registration in CONRE-7 is 8260.

The survey was carried out in person with a previously validated form, corresponding to a maximum margin of error of 2.2 percentage points more or less, considering the 95% confidence interval. The collections followed the sampling calculations determined for the municipalities and the capital.