Athletico-PR prepares to win Libertadores 2022 title

In the span of ten years, Athletico-PR can complete the cycle of going from Série B do Brasileiro to its greatest achievement: winning the Libertadores. It was in 2012 that, facing the misfortune of being distant from the elite, Hurricane began to form with an eye on giant deeds. And it did. This Saturday (29), the chance to lift the cup in the continent’s most important club tournament crowns a robust project. Nothing happened by accident.

“There is no major project, do an analysis of Rio Grande [do Sul] to the Northeast, not to mention the North of Brazil. See if there is any project with greater visibility than Athletico-PR”, said the club’s president, Mario Celso Petraglia, recently.

Firm and strong postures

Image: Reproduction

Athletico is not a club like most. Centered on the figure of Petraglia, Rubro-Negro suffers little from political upheavals. While practically concentrating the decisions in an absolute way, the manager strengthens professional relationships in the treatment of football, with well-defined parameters and duties.

Athletico broke paradigms by ‘giving up’ the State, playing with inferior teams and opening space for the emergence of talents. At the same time, it supported the construction of a market department based on in-depth analysis for signing players. It strengthened its base with the CT do Caju, one of the most modern in the country, and still always focused on hiring and training professionals for positions beyond the field.

The club embraced innovation and avoided power struggles with Petraglia as a ‘shield’. Away from the big spotlight, also because of his closed posture to the press, he found the environment to start the project that led to this year’s Libertadores final, the second in its history – he was defeated by São Paulo in the 2005 decision.

Money coming in…

Image: Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

The formation of players was consolidated as a pillar of Athletico-PR. Producing athletes, whether trained from the beginning or recruited in advanced stages, generated income and supported the club’s growth plan.

Only in the current victorious cycle — with two South American Championships (2018 and 2021) and one Copa do Brasil (2019) — were formed, used and sold: Renan Lodi (20 million euros) Bruno Guimarães (20 million euros and 8 more million euros in future trading), Santos (3 million euros), Rony (6 million euros), Léo Pereira (7 million euros), Pablo (6 million euros), Vitinho (6 million euros) and Robson Bamboo (8 million euros).

The sum of these deals generated 84 million euros (about R$ 456 million at the current price).

What an investment…

Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

With the money it gathered from the negotiations of athletes, Athletico not only strengthened itself as a club, but also managed to invest in the team. After winning the South American Championship last year, the command decided that it was time to take a step forward in the plans for greatness. Thus, the safes opened to invest above average in hiring.

For 2022 several players arrived, many of them with high cost. Agustín Canobbio (BRL 15.2 million), Tomás Cuello (BRL 12.8 million), Vitor Roque (BRL 24 million) Pablo Siles (BRL 3.5 million), Bryan Garcia (BRL 8.5 million) ), Hugo Moura (R$6.6 million) and Alex Santana (R$13 million) were hired at a total cost of R$83.6 million.

Petraglia’s policy of “selling high and buying low” also led to the Hurricane as many players with low investment or no financial support. The pillar of this group of additions is the experienced Fernandinho, who arrived from Manchester City at the end of his link with the English club.

strong stadium

Image: Robson Mafra/Robson Mafra/AGIF

With a firm process of construction over time, a professional profile, high sales and important signings, Athletico-PR has established itself on the path to achieving the great goal of winning Libertadores. But this will only be possible packed by your home. Arena da Baixada has meant a lot over the years for the Curitiba club.

Since the completion of the stadium renovation for the 2014 World Cup, Athletico has only won in terms of environment and performance, pushing the team towards its main achievements.

Experience in command

Image: Luis ROBAYO / AFP

To consolidate the journey, almost unintentionally, the team won the commander it needed. Luiz Felipe Scolari was hired to take over as technical director, but ended up becoming a coach after Fábio Carille left. A marriage that started out unpretentious, but ended up proving to be ideal.

With a great relationship in charge of the club, Felipão lent his experience to unite the group of players for a goal and abused his ability to assemble strong teams in knockouts to finally dispatch the current two-time Libertadores champion, Palmeiras.

With a tight leash and specific strategies for each duel — whether re-locking the team to the fullest or exploring speed and set pieces — Scolari organized a very intense, competitive and hardworking team.

In an equation that goes from the offices to the field, through finance, stadium and technical command, Athletico is more prepared than ever to reach the highest post on the continent. It remains to beat Flamengo, on Saturday (29), in Guayaquil (EQU), and establish their name once and for all among the greats of the country and the continent.