Athletico-PR should have an important change in attack to face Flamengo in the Libertadores decision; see probable lineup

David Terans should win spot in attack alongside Vitinho and Pablo

O Atletico-PR finalized this Friday (28) the preparation for the decision of the CONMEBOL Libertadoresthis Saturday (29), at 17:00 (Brasília time), against Flamengo. The match will have broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

During the week, the technician Felipe hid the game about the team that will face the carioca rival in the search for the unprecedented title. And the main issue was the attack.

With Pablo recovering from muscle pain, the coach had doubts in the offensive sector.

In the work carried out in Christian Benitez Stadiumin Guayaquil, the striker participated normally in the activities and should start the match, with Vitor Roque being an option in the reserve bank.

At the edges, the possible big change. Vitinho, Cuello and canobbio disputed two spots to form the 4-3-3. The tactical scheme has everything to be maintained, but with a novelty.

David Terans must win the spot at the front and have the freedom to float between the midfield and the wings. The center line must be repeated with Fernandinho, Erick and Alex Santana.

With that, the likely Athletico-PR that Felipão should send to the field has: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Alex Santana, Erick; Terans, Vitinho and Pablo.