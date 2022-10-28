Atlético-MG wins and relegation of Juventude to Serie B







Photo: Denis Dias / Gazeta Press

In a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championshipO Atlético-MG received the Youth on Thursday night, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG), and won by 1 to 0. Dodô scored the only goal of the game, which decreed the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

Thus, Galo won again after three rounds and, despite remaining in seventh place, tied with Athletico-PR. Now, both clubs have 51 points. Thus, with the possible opening of a sixth direct spot in the Libertadores group stage, the team coached by Cuca is still alive in the fight.

On the other hand, Papo is still unable to triumph in the second round of the competition and sees its descent to Serie C confirmed. This is because, with four rounds to go, the alviverde team is 13 points away from Ceará, the first club outside the Z4.

For the next round, therefore, Atlético-MG will face off against São Paulo, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, at Morumbi. The following night, Juventude fulfills the table against the threatened Coritiba, starting at 7 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi.

The duel between Atlético-MG and Juventude

Seeking to scare away a possible sequence without victories and supported by the crowd, Atlético-MG took danger twice in a row in the first minutes of the game. In the beginning, Keno received after a mistake in the exit of the ball by Juventude, passed by Paulo Miranda and kicked close to the goalkeeper César’s post.

Two minutes later, Pavón advanced at speed on the right and crossed to Nacho. The Argentine finished with freedom, inside the area, but sent it over the goal.

At 11, Galo’s stance was rewarded with a goal from side Dodô. After great triangulation on the left, Jair propped up with his head to shirt 6, who dropped a bomb and opened the scoring for the miners.

Seven minutes later, Sasha startled into a placed crash that passed close to the crossbar. At 32, Juventude arrived for the first time, in a header by Yuri Lima after a corner kick, but Éverson spread wide.

Even before the end of the first half, Atlético-MG almost extended it in the 34th minute. Keno triggered Dodô inside the area, who cut the mark and crossed low to Pavón. The Argentinian finished under pressure, but missed the target.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG 1 X 0 YOUTH

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: October 27, 2022, Thursday

Time: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Fernanda Kruger (MT)

VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

Yellow cards:

goals:

ATLETIC-MG: Dodo (11′ 1st ​​T)

YOUTH:

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Zaracho and Jair; Ademir, Sasha and Rubens (Keno)

Technician: cuca

YOUTH: Caesar; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Nogueira and Rodrigo Soares; Elton, Yuri Lima and Jadson; Capixaba, Chico and Isidro Pitta

Technician: Lucas Zanella

