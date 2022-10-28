Atlético-MG wins, touches the G6 and relegates Juventude to Serie B

Atlético-MG was left to fight for a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, and in a match against the lantern of the competition, Galo didn’t miss the chance to add three more points. With a goal from the left side Dodô, Alvinegro beat Juventude 1-0, at Mineirão, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The result made the Minas Gerais team touch Athletico-PR, the last member of the G6, and also knocked the Gaucho team down to Series B. Galo is now seventh, with 51 points, as well as Hurricane, in sixth place. Juventude remains in the bottom with 21 points.

As has been a hallmark of this Atlético commanded by Cuca, once again it was not a great display. It is true that Galo created more chances and even missed a penalty, beaten by Nacho Fernández and defended by goalkeeper César, but given the fragility of the opponent, much more was expected from the still current national champion. The crowd’s irritation was evident in the 28th minute of the second half, when the alvinegra team began to boo, even with an advantage on the scoreboard.

If football wasn’t good, the victory did Galo a lot of good. In a round in which Botafogo, Fortaleza and São Paulo won, the Minas Gerais team is ahead of competitors for a place in the 2023 Libertadores. An important breath for Atlético, which in the next two rounds will face São Paulo, in Morumbi, and Botafogo, in Mineirão.

Who did well: Dodo

Dodô’s responsibility is very big, after all he has to replace Guilherme Arana, one of Atlético’s most important players and who was quoted to play in the World Cup. Gradually, the reserve side shows himself more comfortable on the field and was decisive in the triumph over Juventude, with the goal scored in the first half.

Who was bad: Keno

Decisive last season, with the goal of the Brasileirão title and goals in the final two matches of the Copa do Brasil, forward Keno is not doing well in 2022. Against Juventude, shirt 11 had at least two good chances to score, but wasted both .

Atlético-MG’s game: law of minimum effort

Something that has bothered Atletico fans a lot in the 2022 season and the attitude of the team on the field, which gives the feeling of trying to make as little effort as possible. It was no different against Youth. The hot start, with chances created and lost, in addition to the goal in the 11th minute, cheered up the alvinegro fans. But with the passage of time, the Galo lost intensity and even started to feel like losing interest in the match, since on the other side was an opponent who could barely compete.

Hulk in the crowd

Out of the rest of the season because of a muscle injury in the left calf, striker Hulk was at Mineirão to follow the duel with Juventude. Galo’s shirt 7 went to the locker room and watched his teammates warm up from the bench. The Atletico striker saw the departure from the box he owns at Gigante da Pampulha, alongside family and friends.

Unbelievable

There is no other word to describe the goal missed by striker Pitta. Juventude trailed 1-0 and the Paraguayan player had the chance to finish alone, with the entire Atletica defense already beaten, but Pitta got the ball wrong and missed one of the most incredible goals in the 2022 edition of the Brasileirão.

César saves penalty kicked by Nacho

Without Hulk on the field, it was up to Nacho Fernández to take the penalty he himself suffered at the start of the second half. But the Argentine midfielder stopped at goalkeeper César, who saved and saw the ball hit the post before falling at Pavón’s feet. César did very well on the rebound and made another good save.

Get out of the way, judge

In the 22nd minute of the second half, an unusual move took place on the Mineirão lawn. Juventude’s counterattack and Atlético’s Jair hit the referee Savio Pereira Sampaio. The two fell, but the referee immediately got up to follow the attack of the gaucho team, which ended with a submission from outside the area defended by Everson.

Fight against negative brand

Already relegated in the Brasileirão, it remains for Juventude to try to avoid an uncool mark. With 21 points conquered, the gaucho club can end the season as one of the three worst campaigns in the history of Serie A in the era of consecutive points. For now, Ju is only above América-RN, which added 17 points in 2007, and Náutico, which scored 20 points in 2013. The top-3 of worst campaigns is completed by Paraná 2018, which ended the Brasileirão with only 23 points. Juventude have four more games to lessen the embarrassment.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-MG 1 x 0 YOUTH

Reason: 34th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: October 27, 2022, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/DF)

Auxiliaries: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Fernanda Kruger (MT)

VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

Yellow cards: Nacho Fernández and Junior Alonso (CAM); Jean (JUV)

Goal: Dodô, 11 minutes into the first

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Jair (Otávio) and Nacho Fernández (Caleb); Pavón (Vargas), Keno (Zaracho) and Sasha (Alan Kardec). Technician: Cuca.

YOUTH: Caesar; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Paulo Miranda and Rodrigo Soares; Elton (Jean), Jadson and Yuri Lima (Ruan); Chico (Bruno Nazário), Capixaba (Rafinha) and Isidro Pitta (Óscar Ruíz). Technician: Lucas Zanella.