Avaí abuses waste, concedes a goal at 45 and practically bids farewell to Serie A

Avaí had every chance to beat Cuiabá and escape the Serie A hole. But, once again, due to incompetence, they were defeated, engaged their 7th setback in a row and practically said goodbye to the fight to stay in the elite.

game history

Cuiabá and Avaí, with very poor campaigns in this Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, arrived for the confrontation still with clear chances of escaping relegation.

With a totally favorable round (defeats of Coritiba, Ceará and Atlético-GO), both arrived very much alive at the end of the 33rd round.

Avaí, for example, despite having been defeated for six games, arrived in Mato Grosso with the chance of two victories and an immediate escape from the sticking zone.

The game

With the ball rolling, despite this prospect of escape, the reality was quite different. With great difficulty, Dourado and Leão almost “fought” with the ball in the first 45 minutes.

The main chance of the match, with the defense of goalkeeper Gledson, was scored at 42′ of the first half, in a kick from outside the box by forward Lucas Cardoso.

Before that, despite the chances, no difficult saves, balls on the beam or dangerous corners. The confrontation between the teams, at the end of the first stage, was contemplated as follows: boos.

Second time

The second stage, without changing the respective technicians, had a similar scenario. It is important to remember that, until a given moment, even if we were facing a technically weak game, only one team could win and that was Cuiabá.

At 6′, however, that condition was shaken. Played by the left side where Renato crossed in the measure for Bissoli. The ball was cut by defender Alan Empereur, a moment before, in a play that almost ended in an own goal. It was the best chance of the match.

Five minutes later, more Avaí: Bissoli received from Bruno Silva and, able to finish, hit weakly for Walter’s defense, without major problems.

Dourado’s answer

Played by the left side of the Cuiabá attack where André Luís, at first, sent the crossbar of Gledson who flew and found nothing.

Gunner’s departure

Bissoli and his 14 goals in Serie A were not enough to please the game and coach Fabrício Bento, who bet on Pablo Dyego and Romulo. Avaí remained, however, inoperative as in most of the match.

Sizzling heat (?)

Cuiabá, at 20:30 (local time, one less than Brasília), marked 28°C. The game, therefore, had a technical stop in both halves.

the throw of the match

In a game with few chances, if it comes, it is not wasted: At 31′ of the second half, Natanael, on the left, made a beautiful pass for Pablo Dyego who, with his left leg, hit the first time: Walter made a beautiful save and still grew on Romulo’s rebound.

The game play 2

Bruno Silva, with the clock marking 40′, received a ball in perfect conditions to score, had time and chance to send it to the back of the net but kicked weakly and stopped on Walter.

It happened right after the athlete scored another yellow card in this Serie A. It was his 3rd and, therefore, he’s out of the game against Bragantino.

The game play 3

Bruno Silva took off, passed an opponent on two occasions and, facing Walter, lost one more. Football, treacherous, this time got tired of forgiving.

Counterattack by Cuiabá where Pepê caught a ball in the middle, advanced, arranged his body and sent a stone from outside the area: Gledson, late, did not see the ball fall on the ball’s cheek. 1 to 0 and party of the 4 thousand golden fans.

Cuiabá, with the victory, left the Z4 and pushed Ceará to its place.

Next stop

Avai returns to Serie A next Wednesday (2), in Florianópolis (SC), against Bragantino. The vital showdown is scheduled for 7pm.

Cuiabá, outside the Z4, will visit Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), on November 1st.

DATASHEET

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas (Jonathan Cafú), Alan Empereur, Marllon (Vinicius Boff) and Igor Cariús; Marcao, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Lucas Cardoso (Rodriguinho), André Luís (Gustavo Nescau) and Felipe Marques (Gabriel Pirani). Technician: Antonio Oliveira.

Hawaii: Gledson; Kevin (Marcinho), Raniele, Vaz (Raphael) and Nathanael; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva and Eduardo (Jean Cléber); Renato, Bissoli (Pablo Dyego) and Muriqui (Romulo). Technician: Fabricio Bento.

goals: Pepe (45/2T)

Yellow cards: André Luis (CUI); Bruno Silva (AVA)

Arbitration: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA) officiates the match, assisted by Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (FIFA); Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP) will be in VAR

Place: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT). Date and time: 10/27/22, at 8 pm

Public: 4,680 fans for an income of BRL 76,450.00

