Bahia vs Guarani: see where to watch, lineups and refereeing

Bahia is very close to guaranteeing a return to the first division. This Friday (28), the Squadron faces Guarani, in Fonte Nova, for the 37th round, and needs only a triumph to confirm access without depending on other results. The match marks the departure of the Squadron as home team in the season and the expectation is for the audience record at the stadium to be broken. Check information about the game.

Streaming:

Bahia x Guarani will have a live broadcast of Premiere, on pay per view. The match starts at 19:00.

Possible lineups:

Bahia: Mateus Claus, Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Luiz Henrique; Patrick, Mugni and Ricardo Goulart; Caio Vidal, Matheus Davó and Vitor Jacaré.

Guarani: Kozlinski, Mateus Ludke, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Andrade (Madison) and Giovanni Augusto; Isaac, Bruno José and Yuri Tanque..

Arbitration:

The referee for the match is Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR).

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)