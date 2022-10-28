Barcelona puts two medallions up for sale to support Messi’s return

Credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Barcelona have already defined the sacrifices they will make to fulfill the dream of having Lionel Messi back at the club. According to the Spanish press, the Catalans plan to trade defender Gerard Piqué and full-back Jordi Alba in the next transfer window.

The two veterans have a contract with Barça until June 2024 and, if fulfilled, would cost no less than 145 million euros to the club’s coffers. The board’s idea is to seek a negotiation for both at the beginning of next year. If there are no interested parties, even a possible termination is not ruled out.

With the economy, Barcelona understands that they would be able to afford the return of the Argentine idol, which can even happen for free. That’s because the ace has a contract until the end of the current season, in June 2023, and so far has not renewed. PSG, however, are planning to extend the contract for a further two years.

“I think and hope that Messi’s story with Barcelona is not over yet. The door is always open,” said Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently. The Argentine left the club because of Fair Play Financial.

With Lionel Messi, Barcelona never fell before the round of 16 of the Champions League. In just 2 years without him, the Catalan club will play in the second Europa League. He made everything easier 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xgzwqb8WDv — Euro Fut | European Football (@EuroFute) October 26, 2022

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, PSG counts on director Luís Campos as an “asset” in Messi’s stay in the French capital. He’s been given carte blanche by the president of the Parisian team, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and money shouldn’t be the issue, something that’s totally the opposite at Barcelona.