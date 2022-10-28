Barcelona’s embarrassment goes beyond the parish to Bayern – 10/26/2022

Barcelona were virtually eliminated in the fourth round of the group stage, drawing 3-3 in the crazy game against Internazionale.

The certainty of failure also came from the projection of the confrontation, in the next round, with Bayern Munich. Even at Camp Nou. The 4-0 of Internazionale over Viktoria Plzen already annihilated the mathematical chances, due to the advantage of the Italians in the direct confrontation.

Bayern just threw the lime shovel. Opening 2 to 0 in a first half with only one shot by the Catalan team: the free kick by Lewandowski that stopped at the barrier. Controlling the game with Kimmich and Goretzka in the middle and accelerating to the offensive quartet, formed by Gnabry and Mané on the wings, Musiala circling behind Choupo-Moting, who scored the second in a quick offensive transition.

Exploring the many spaces given up by a lost Barça, with Raphinha on the bench and Dembele running a lot on the right, dribbling easy as an ambidextrous, but making too many mistakes in decision making. Second half in training rhythm, still allowing time for Pavard to score the third at the end. Three assists from Gnabry.

Barcelona can mourn the disastrous refereeing in the 1-0 defeat in Milan. In fact, he was greatly harmed by an unmarked penalty. It does not, however, erase the shame of those who invested so much relying on sports performance. There are Europa League and La Liga left, very little for the ambitions of whoever signed last season’s best player.

The Group B draw was not really the happiest. But the campaign was shameful, even putting into perspective the little experience of Xavi Hernández as a coach and the lack of harmony of a group in formation within a complex game proposal.

It goes far beyond the incredible clientele for Bayern: in the last eight clashes, seven wins for the German team, only one for Barça. 26 to 7 on goal difference. Sign of the times.