Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse are among the attractions of the MTV EMA 2022 – Portal PopNow

THE MTV just announced Ava MaxBebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse as the first names confirmed to perform at the MTV EMA 2022. This year, the awards will be led by award-winning global superstar, Rita Ora, and Academy Award®-winning, GRAMMY-winning writer, director, and actor, Taika Waititi.

The award ceremony will take place in Düsseldorf (Germany), at the PSD Bank Dome. This will be the sixth time the country has hosted this annual celebration of world music. The EMA will be broadcast on the day November 13, from 4pm (pre-show), LIVE on MTV and Pluto TV, Paramount’s free streaming service, through MTV Pluto TV (channel 157). At 5pm, the main show begins.

ava Max has garnered billions of streams, multi-platinum plaques, award nominations and acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone and many more. An international phenomenon, Ava projects an unbelievable personal journey in a poignant and strong pop opus on her 2020 debut album Heaven & Hell. [APG/Atlantic Records]. Her collaboration with producer Cirkut yielded the 2018 triple platinum hit “Sweet but Psycho,” which racked up over 2 billion plays and earned a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Ava took home “Breakthrough Artist” in the award. 2019 and is nominated for an EMA 2022 nominee for “Best Collabb” (“The Motto” with Tiësto).

Ava Max. Photo: Disclosure

The New York native baby Rexha, is diamond certified and has been twice nominated for a Grammy®. Their debut album Expectations (released in June 2018 by Warner Records) contains the Platinum single “I’m a Mess” and the global hit “Meant to Be” (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now diamond-certified and Top 1 winner. Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Bebe is nominated at the 2022 EMA for “Best Collabb” (“I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta).

Baby Rexha. Photo: Disclosure

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical pioneer and international icon, widely considered the founder of EDM. With 2x Grammys, 10x Grammy nominations, 7x UK number 1 singles, over 35 billion global streams and is currently the 4th most streamed artist on Spotify with over 68 million monthly listeners. David has two EMA nominations for “Best Collabb (“I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha) and “Best Electronic Artist”.

David Guetta. Photo: Disclosure

The band gorillaz, a BRIT and Grammy winner, created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, is singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russell Hobbs and guitarist Noodle. With seven albums to his name, Gorillaz is a truly global phenomenon, achieving success in entirely new and unique ways, touring the world and winning countless awards. Cracker Island (2023), Gorillaz’s eighth studio album, will be released on February 24 next year, an energetic, upbeat and genre-expanding 10-track collection with yet another stellar lineup of artist collaborators. The band is nominated for the 2022 EMA for “Best Alternative Artist”.

Gorillaz. Photo: Disclosure

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is making its EMA debut. Her 2019 breakthrough single, “Someone You Love”, was number one for seven weeks and the best-selling single in the UK that year. The following year, it won Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards (Capaldi won Best New Artist), while also topping the US Billboard charts and being nominated for a Grammy. It’s the UK’s longest-running Top 10 single by a British artist — and, with 2.3 billion plays, it’s the fifth most streamed song on Spotify of all time.

Lewis Capaldi. Photo: Disclosure

museum is composed by Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Since forming in 1994, Muse has released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. The current album, ‘Will Of The People’, reached number one on the UK Official Album Chart, becoming the band’s seventh consecutive chart-topping studio album — a run that began in 2003 with ‘Absolution’. Muse is nominated for the 2022 EMA for “Best Rock Artist. Prior to ‘Will of the People’, their previous album ‘Simulation Theory’ debuted at number one in several territories and followed their 2015 album ‘Drones’ which won a Grammy for Best Rock Album, the second album by band.

MUSE. Photo: Disclosure

New artists and category presenters will be announced at a later date.

It is worth remembering that Anitta is nominated in the category Best Latin Artist competing with Rosalia, J Balvin, Becky G, Shakira and Bad Bunny. She is also in the category Best Brazilian Artist beside Gloria Groove, L7NNON, Manu Gavassi and Shaman. Voting remains open on the website.