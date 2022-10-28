“Became a Twitterer”; Mauro Cezar mocks Rueda’s complaints about arbitration and takes the reverse of Santos on the web

In a controversial game last Tuesday (25), Santos ended up being defeated by 3 to 2 to Flamengo and practically put an end to their chances of playing in the next Pré-Libertadores da América. At the moment, Alvinegro occupies the 12th place and is 8 points behind Atlético Mineiro, the last team classified for the continental tournament so far.

Peixe only didn’t leave Rio de Janeiro with a positive result due to an error by the field refereeing commission and the video referee who failed to score a clear penalty by Matheuzinho in Camacho, and in the next move Pedro would open the scoring for the cariocas in Maracanã. The decision angered everyone on the board, who then ended up sending an endorsed letter to the president of the CBF asking that exemplary measures against whistle professionals be taken.

Minutes later, the CBF together with the refereeing commission ended up removing the referee from the match and VAR indefinitely so that they could “recycle”” to then return to play in Brasileirão games. In the view of President Andrés Rueda, Peixe lost at least 10 points due to the judges in this national tournament.

Whatm did not agree with everything that happened throughout the week was the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira. The professional came out in defense of Flamengo and made a point of emphasizing that Flamengo, as well as all other clubs in the country, have already been harmed and evaluated that presidents only make manifestos when it is in their interest. “The engagement that the guys seek and the hatred for Flamengo. Obviously, there are also errors in favor of the red-blacks. But they only see the part that suits them. selective. They boil down to the whistle when everyone knows that the team is strong and the club was structured to have it. Something many don’t even try”, wrote Mauro Cezar, who listed six refereeing errors against Rubro-Negro.

Santos fans did not agree with the journalist’s arguments and answered the professional on the web: “So why didn’t you say it was a penalty yesterday for Santos? To get back at the “neighborhoods”? Have you become a twitterer, like Janones, or are you still a journalist, analyzing the truth above all?

Your excuse is always that Flamengo generates engagement, you never go to the fact”said a fan. “It’s not about Flamengo, it’s about Santos. These are recurring “mistakes” that are absurd! My concern is the bookmakers”, concluded another santista fanatic.