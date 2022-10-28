Best Android and iOS games of the week [27/10/2022]

Heading into the last weekend of the month, it’s time to check out the top ten newly released games on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As usual, TudoCelular publishes a list of the titles that are most successful in both worlds — Android and iOS.

The highlights of the week are for games with a darker feel to celebrate Halloween. O SIMULACRATE 3 is the perfect combination of suspense and distinctive gameplay for you to experience this Halloween. Other games that deserve evidence is the MADFUT 23, Rise of Stars Re:Verse and Samurai Showdown V Special.