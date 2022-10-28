Best Android and iOS games of the week [27/10/2022]

Heading into the last weekend of the month, it’s time to check out the top ten newly released games on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As usual, TudoCelular publishes a list of the titles that are most successful in both worlds — Android and iOS.
The highlights of the week are for games with a darker feel to celebrate Halloween. O SIMULACRATE 3 is the perfect combination of suspense and distinctive gameplay for you to experience this Halloween. Other games that deserve evidence is the MADFUT 23, Rise of Stars Re:Verse and Samurai Showdown V Special.
The selection below brings both paid and free game options. Pricing may vary depending on your operating system and is applied by the developer in order to mitigate fees charged by app stores. Without further ado, check out the list!
You are an atomic spider! Raised in a laboratory, you are now our universe’s only hope to fend off alien intruders from another dimension. “Atomic Spider” features new touchscreen game mechanics with intense gameplay and brilliant vector-style visuals. Battle over 50 levels full of monsters and strong bosses.
Earth Inc.
Ever wanted to have the biggest deal on the planet? Well, it doesn’t get any bigger than that. Become the CEO of Earth Inc. and turn it into the biggest company in the universe. No matter the cost.
As a child, picking up your dragon toys, spitting fire, feeling powerful, and destroying everything is one of the best childhood memories for many of us. Now you can become that giant monster in Gigapocalypse, a 2D pixel art style destruction game inspired by classic Kaiju movies like “Godzilla” and “King Kong”.
The new generation of MADFUT app is here and it’s the best so far. Welcome to the new season of 23, with more content and amazing modes than ever before!
Take to the stars in this peaceful endless runner and explore an infinite universe. Travel a million miles speeding between planetary orbits, avoiding asteroids and meteors, and carrying the shield and hyperdrive of your ship with mysterious spheres. Explore the vast beauty of the cosmos and get up close to stars, black holes and distant civilizations.
Are you ready to meet the Destinations? Panilla Saga’s retro-style animation is a gem of the past. Real-time and idle game options let you have the freedom to adventure as you please. Daily rewards and battle bonuses keep you fighting ready to save Panilla from the forces of darkness.
Path to Nowhere is an SRPG with real-time tower defense gameplay. Welcome to the Minos Bureau of Crisis Control. As the boss, you are obliged to handcuff and control the most vicious bandits — Sinners, to protect the city from doom. Hold tight to the light in the midst of the darkness and hold on to hope in the midst of despair.
Start your great journey now! Engage in an endless war to become the chancellor who will rule immense space! To develop a new galaxy, admirals must explore planets for resources, establish bases and defeat menacing enemies.
SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL is a fighting game released by SNK in 2004. Bringing together 28 of your favorite characters, including former bosses! The familiar Rage Explosion, Concentration One Gauge and Fatal Flash from previous titles in the series are still here, and you can’t miss this chance to take your opponents down in one hit with flashy desperate techniques!
SIMULACRA 3 continues the narrative-driven “found phone” horror game series. The once charming town of Stonecreek has seen better days. People are disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing behind but strange symbols where they were last seen. His only lead is the phone number of a missing investigator. Armed with a map app and a trail of spooky videos, delve into the darkest corners of the digital realms as you delve into the horrors found on your phone.