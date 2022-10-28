Best period movies and series for you to travel back in time – Entertainment









How about traveling back in time and getting to know the past a little more without having to leave the couch? The Lionsgate+ streaming platform has excellent and exclusive period series that every fan of the genre needs to watch. Check out the highlights:



1 – Becoming Elizabeth (2022)











Becoming Elizabeth is the untold story of England’s most iconic queen, long before she ascended the throne. The death of Henry VIII leaves the young orphan Elizabeth at the mercy of the dangers and unpredictability of the English court. Launched in 2022, the 8-episode series has Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai and Jessica Raine in its cast.



2 – Dangerous Liaisons (2022)











A daring prelude to Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel, which reveals the story of how his classic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Viscount de Valmont, met as young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. Released in 2022, the film has Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton and Hakeem Kae-Kazim in its cast.



3 – The Serpent Queen (2022)











“The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici, who, despite all the difficulties, became one of the most powerful and long-lived regents in French history. Catarina’s story is told through flashbacks as she defends her actions and shares the lessons she learned from her new maid, Rahima. Released in 2022, the 6-episode series has Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Barry Atsma in its cast.



4 – The Great (2020)











The Great is a satirical and comic drama – based on eventual historical facts – about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to longest female ruler in Russian history. A very modern story about the past. Released in 2020, the 20-episode series has Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult and Phoebe Fox in its cast.



