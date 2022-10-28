Best robot vacuum to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Making life more practical is certainly the desire of most users of smart products and one of the additions that can bring more quality of life are robot vacuum cleaners, as they help to save some time that would normally be used for more constant cleaning, usually that lighter dirt. With that in mind (and trying to save you from sweeping and mopping the floor of your house every day), we’ve selected here some models that promise to make life easier, especially for users who have animals at home, which saves us from seeing a tuft of fur. random walking around the room.

















Below, you can see the options we selected for this guide and, next to each description, the stores that are offering the best prices at the time of publishing this article.

Kaboom! smart 100





Available in two colors, KaBuM! Smart 100 is the simplest option sold by the hardware retailer of the same name and supports 4 cleaning modes (automatic, corner, spot and zigzag), automatic return to base and HEPA filter against mold allergens, pollen, dust and mites. The connection with it is made through the company’s own application (conveniently called KaBuM! Smart) and allows programming and scheduling remote operation.

Kaboom! smart 500





Let’s follow the KaBuM line of vacuum cleaners! talking about the Smart 500, an intermediate model that offers 5 cleaning functions with 3 types of movement (Zigzag, Corners and Spiral): general cleaning of the environment, cleaning of corners, cleaning of a specific area, general cleaning with greater suction power and wet cleaning. As with the simplest model, the connection to it is made through the company’s official application.

Kaboom! Smart 700





To close the list of vacuum cleaners from KaBuM!, we have the Smart 700, which is the only one that assumes support with Google Assistant and Alexa, in addition to having the possibility of 360º infrared mapping, thus ensuring even more practicality in automation of your home. In addition, it basically brings the same features seen on the Smart 500 and also supports configuration from the same application.

Smart Rob Wi-Fi Positive Vacuum Cleaner





It is not new that Positivo has been working to increase its catalog of connected products in the catalog more and more, and that is why it ended up appearing here in our selection of smart vacuum cleaners with the Smart Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi. With a 600 ml reservoir, the Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Positivo sweeps, vacuums and mops, being compatible for use on floors, rugs, carpets and laminates. Its suction power is 2000Pa and like other products mentioned here, it has a water tank to help with cleaning.

Eufy RoboVac G10





Another alternative present in the Brazilian market that might be worth a look is the Eufy RoboVac G10. It has already been evaluated here at TudoCelular and pleased for its function as a cloth, for cleaning with automatic return, for its excellent quality of finish and not least, for having a box full of accessories and refills.

iRobot Roomba 614





Wanting something more different? So a good alternative is the iRobot Roomba 614 which has an interesting dirt detection system that detects places where the dirt is heaviest for more detailed cleaning, sensors that prevent it from falling or getting stuck and the convenient ability to absorb dust. to larger debris.

iRobot Roomba i7 Plus





Don’t mind spending for something more advanced? Then the iRobot Roomba i7 Plus can be your ideal choice for bringing features that really excite those who want a more advanced and intelligent product. One of the most interesting aspects of the iRobot Roomba i7 Plus is the ability to map detailed environments, which allows the user to request the cleaning of a specific area of ​​the environment (on the website, for example, a command for Alexa is mentioned, telling the vacuum to clean in front of the sofa). As you may also have noticed, it has an attached tower, called the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, responsible for storing the dirt collected by the vacuum cleaner, that is, you can stay up to 60 days without having to empty the vacuum storage because everything is being conditioned at the base.

Multilaser HO041



